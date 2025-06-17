“The Great British Bake Off Musical” – A delicious treat coming to Shrewsbury!

Prepare for a theatrical experience as sweet as a perfectly baked scone! Get Your Wigle On is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of The Great British Bake Off Musical, set to whisk audiences away at Theatre Severn from July 10th to 12th, 2025.

Inspired by the beloved television phenomenon, this brand-new musical promises a recipe of side-splitting comedy, heartwarming moments, and showstopping bakes, all brought to life on stage. Step into the iconic white tent and follow a charming cast of amateur bakers as they navigate the highs and lows of technical challenges, unleash their creativity in spectacular showstoppers, and strive to impress the discerning judges and charismatic presenters.

The Great British Bake Off Musical is packed with original, toe-tapping songs, unforgettable characters, and a generous sprinkle of the infamous “soggy bottoms” that fans have come to adore. This feel-good production perfectly captures the spirit and sweetness of the TV show, blending music, humour, and heartfelt storytelling into one unforgettable theatrical feast.

“We are incredibly excited to bring The Great British Bake Off Musical to Shrewsbury,” says a spokesperson for Get Your Wigle On. “Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a vibrant and entertaining show that will appeal to everyone, whether you’re a devoted fan of the baking show or simply looking for a fantastic night out at the theatre.”

Known for their critically acclaimed productions, including recent hits like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Shrek, Calendar Girls the Musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Kinky Boots, Get Your Wigle On guarantees a top-tier performance. This vibrant production features a talented local cast, a sensational live band, and all the ingredients for a perfect slice of musical theatre.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this delicious theatrical treat!

Book Your Tickets

With performances running from July 10th to 12th, 2025, you have several opportunities to secure your spot in the audience.

Prices range from £17.50 to £26, and are available from the Theatre Severn Box Office to select your preferred date and time.