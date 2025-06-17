Armed Forces Fun Day returns for 2025

The popular Armed Forces Fun Day is set to return on Sunday 29 June 2025 at Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington.

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday 29 June. Photo: ©UK MOD Crown Copyright 2019

The free to enter event runs from 11am – 4pm with plenty of activities and entertainment for all the family including sports, crafts, live music, military groups and cadets plus much more.

This event is part of the national Armed Forces Day celebration with events taking place across the UK.

- Advertisement -

Armed Forces Fun Day is a free family-fun day for the whole community and is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving personnel to Service families, veterans and cadets.

The local event hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council culture and events team will include Civil War Re-enactment display, donkey petting area, crafts, wheelchair basketball, character walkabouts, food and drink vendors, live music stage plus local groups and military organisations. Have-a-go activities include outdoor chess and Boardroom Café and football activities. Parking is available adjacent to the site.

Armed Forces Day marks the culmination of a week of celebrations, beginning on Monday 23 June, when the public show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community. It also includes Reserves Day (25 June), which provides the country with an opportunity to recognise our Reserve Forces.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said:

“Armed Forces Fun Day is another fantastic free event in our event programme. It is absolutely about bringing families and friends together whilst recognising and celebrating the work of serving military personnel, cadets and veterans. There are lots of activities, and an opportunity to meet local organisations and businesses who are signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant. So please do come along and enjoy some free activities whilst supporting our local Armed Forces community”.