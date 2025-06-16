West End Hit Ghost Stories set to thrill Shrewsbury this summer

Prepare for an evening of spine-tingling suspense as the critically acclaimed West End phenomenon, Ghost Stories, makes its way to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Tuesday, July 15th to Saturday, July 19th, as part of its highly anticipated national tour.

Ghost Stories is heading to Theatre Severn

After two years of record-breaking, sell-out productions in the West End and across the globe, and a smash-hit film adaptation, this theatrical experience promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ghost Stories delves into the chilling investigations of Professor Goodman, an arch-sceptic determined to debunk the paranormal. His journey takes a terrifying turn as he delves into three apparent hauntings, recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first child. As Goodman probes deeper, he finds himself pushed to the very limits of rationality, desperately searching for explanations where none seem to exist.

The worldwide cult phenomenon boasts a stellar cast, featuring Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) as the questioning Professor Goodman. He is joined by David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) as Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) as Mike Priddle, and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) as Simon Rifkind.

Conceived by Jeremy Dyson of The League of Gentlemen and Andy Nyman, co-creator of Derren Brown’s renowned television and stage shows, Ghost Stories seamlessly blends the finest elements of live theatre with the exhilarating rush of a thrill-ride. The result is a truly unique and terrifying experience unlike any other.

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager, expressed her excitement: “We’re very excited to be bringing Ghost Stories to Theatre Severn this summer. Following a successful run in the West End and a smash-hit film, audiences can expect a thrilling performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. If you’re a fan of horror, or all things supernatural then this is the show for you. Ghost Stories is here for one week only, book tickets today…if you dare!”

Tickets for Ghost Stories at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281), or in person at the venue Box Office. Don’t miss your chance to experience this unmissable and terrifying theatrical event.