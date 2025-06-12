Ludlow Fringe Festival returns with five days of fun, comedy, music, and more!

Get ready for an unforgettable summer as the Ludlow Fringe Festival announces its highly anticipated return, promising five days of excitement and entertainment for all ages from August 13th to 17th.

This year’s festival boasts a stellar lineup, with headlining acts that are sure to delight.

Comedy takes centre stage with social media sensation and “joke machine” Jake Lambert, alongside the acclaimed Steve Punt. Comedy enthusiasts can also look forward to Drew Taylor’s Friday Night Comedy Club and a brand-new show from local writer Paul Jennings, titled ‘Whisky Tango Foxtrot’.

Music lovers will find their rhythm with a diverse array of genres. From the high-energy rock of the Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels to the soulful blues of Remi Harris, there’s something for every taste. The Rotundas will bring their unique folk sound, while the Press Gangers will transport audiences with their captivating sea shanties. For those craving nostalgic vibes, The Moseley Brothers will deliver 70s acoustic tunes.

Theatre aficionados are in for a treat with gripping performances including The Shropshire Lass, Chopped Liver and Unions, and Frankenstein. Families won’t want to miss Mrs Armitage on Wheels, a live children’s show adapted from a fabulous Quentin Blake story. Plus, there are 60 FREE children’s tickets available for this show – follow ludlowassemblyrooms on facebook to find out how to secure yours!

By popular demand, Rex Factor, Live! makes a triumphant return. The hugely popular and very funny history podcast duo, Ali and Graham, will be on hand to decide who should be the ultimate Rex Factor champion from their first three series’. Prepare to hear who scored highest on ‘battleyness, scandal and longevity’ in what promises to be a hilarious and insightful live show.

Events will be held across various iconic Ludlow venues, including the main hub at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, the vibrant Ludlow Brewery, and the charming Secret Garden at Castle Bookshop.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk or by contacting the box office directly on 01584 878141.