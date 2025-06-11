Viva Italia as scooter event returns to Wellington

The streets of Wellington will be teeming with Italian scooters next month when the town hosts a special event.

The Italian AutoMoto Club has joined forces with Love Wellington to stage the gathering

The Italian AutoMoto Club has joined forces with Love Wellington to stage the gathering on the morning of July 5.

The town centre will be packed with Italian scooters of all types, from rare vintage examples to current models, and riders and enthusiasts are expected from across the Midlands.

David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, said that he was delighted that the rally was returning.

“We are so happy to run this event again in 2025. We organised it three years ago for the first time and it was such a massive success that we are now making it an annual event, which brings footfall to the town of Wellington, giving local businesses a boost,” he said.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington added: “We really hope that the businesses will respond to having so many visitors in town with special Italian-themed offers.

“In addition we hope that the public will also support us by coming to see this free event and also to enjoy the incredible array of shops, restaurants and cafes which this incredible and very historic market town has to offer – Wellington is a wonderful place.

“The scooter day will run from 9.30am on Saturday, July 5 and people need to come in the morning as this is the best time to catch the spectacle.”