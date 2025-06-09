Newport Show promises festival of music, food, and family fun

A festival atmosphere with great live music and fantastic food is on the menu as the final touches are being put to this year’s Newport Show.

Newport Show promises an action-packed programme of activities for all ages

The Show – Shropshire’s premier day out for all the family – returns on Saturday, July 12, and has an action-packed programme of activities for all ages.

Live music will be on hand throughout the Show Ground throughout the day, adding to the festival feel – with acts set to perform this year including 40s vocal group The Ronnies, much-loved local acts Something 4 The Weekend, Dave Busby and Jack Evans, as well as the Burton Borough School Singers.

Show Organiser Sally Western said: “For many of our attendees, the real strength of the Newport Show is the mix of experiences – from taking in an act in the Main Ring to catching a celebrity chef in the Festival of Food area – and having live music across the Show ground certainly adds to that feel.

“When you couple that with some of the fantastic artisan food and shopping opportunities we’ve got on hand across the site, it all makes for a fantastic day out!”

To mark VE and VJ Day this year, the Show will also be having one of the two Lancaster Bombers still flying in the UK taking part in a Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast, accompanied by a round of applause in the main ring as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile, in the Education area, the hotly-contested Potato Growing competition will come to a close with the announcement of this year’s winner.

Each year, pupils around the region compete to grow the heaviest crop of potatoes – and win gardening equipment for their school.

This year has seen entries from Lilleshall Primary School, Tibberton Primary School, St Peter’s Primary Edgmond, Newport Junior School, Moorfield School, St Lawrence, Newport Infants’ School, Church Aston Infants’ School, St Peters & St Pauls Primary School, St Luke’s Trench, Muxton Primary School, Haberdashers Castle House School, Newport Girls High School, Burton Borough School, Haberdashers Adams Grammer, Woodseaves Academy, and Hinstock and Cheswardine Primary Schools.

Sally added: “Earlier this year, our volunteers took seed potatoes to each of the participating schools – and in the coming weeks’ they’ll be digging them up and storing them safely, ready for the big announcement on Show Day!

“It’s such a fun competition for the pupils, as well as an educational one – and a great Show tradition, too!”

Finally, Show organisers are reminding people planning to enter a competition to check the closing dates for their category.

Livestock entries close on Friday 20 June 2025, Equine on June 22, Canine competitive classes on June 23 online – and entries for Horticulture & Handicraft need to be in by July 5.

Keep up with all the latest from the Newport Show on Facebook at facebook.com/NewportShowShropshire and at newportshow.co.uk.