Vintage penny farthing plays a part in Ellesmere workhouse production

A vintage penny farthing bicycle is to feature in a free community arts production recreating stories from Ellesmere’s workhouse.

Left to right Peter Cartlidge, Tyneya Moore and Becca Moore with the penny farthing which will feature with them in the production. Photo: Ian Andrew

Owned by cycling enthusiast, Peter Cartlidge of Ellesmere, the veteran machine will play a part in Gruelling Times, an original drama produced by Ellesmere’s community arts group Fizzgigs.

Organisers are not revealing how the penny farthing will be used but have promised a dramatic appearance in the production which takes place at St Mary’s Parish Church in Ellesmere on June 14 and June 15 at 2.30pm both days and 7.30pm Saturday.

Gruelling Times will recount the history of Ellesmere’s Poor House, built on Swan Hill, from 1790 to 1930 through the stories of some of its inmates.

It was written by Fizzgig members Kate Westgate and Jenny Wilbraham after they discovered there had been a workhouse in the town close to their own home.

The play features a cast of 19 including the vicar at St Mary’s, the Rev Pat Hawkins, who has also offered the use of a silver chalice used in religious services at the workhouse, and Richard Jebb whose great-great-great grandfather chaired the Poor House board almost 200 years ago.

Kate Westgate, who is directing the play, said she had been delighted at the level of community support the production had attracted.

Sponsorship in raffle prizes had come from many local businesses including Courtyard Interiors and the Red Lion in Ellesmere plus Niche Patisserie in Oswestry and Shrewsbury-based Tanners Wines.

“Rehearsals are going well, and it’s been a really rewarding experience to have so many people involved in such a community-based production. We are all looking forward to welcoming everyone to see the show in a couple of weeks,” she said.

Free tickets for the event are available from Ismay’s, Our Space or Jenny Wilbraham on 01691 623264 or jennywilbraham243@gmail.com. Donations can be made after each performance.