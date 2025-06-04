Shropshire Young Curators launch first immersive screenings of Withnail and I

Shropshire’s first ever Young Curators are launching their first screenings at Wem Cinema, Old Market Hall, Ludlow Assembly Rooms and Wellington Orbit cinemas.

Young Curators at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

The young people’s imaginatively presented Withnail and I will be a highlight of The Rural Remix, the rural-themed film and events weekend, on 11th-13th July, culminating in a Red Carpet Gala at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Audiences can enjoy themed food and drink and a surprise visit from one of the film’s characters. Premiere-style paparazzi will snap pictures as they walk the red carpet at the Old Market Hall. Tickets are selling fast.

Tom Morris (19 years) from Shrewsbury, James Yeo (17 years) from Ludlow, Luke Bennett (17 years) from Bridgnorth and Joe Williams (19 years) from Kinnerley, were picked by Shropshire Independent Cinema to receive industry-standard training in cinema curating, following a hunt for local young talent to revolutionise the future of cinema in Shropshire. They chose Withnail and I from dozens of films, selecting the cult British classic to reflect the mission of The Rural Remix to “redefine the rural”.

The cult British comedy is about a dissolute pair of struggling actors who leave a sleazy 1960s London for a country weekend at an uncle’s cottage that goes hilariously wrong. The Young Curators felt the landscape of the film mirrored the rural environment of Shropshire. Furthermore, the culture clash depicted (with the line “we’ve gone on holiday by mistake!” now an infamous meme) may raise giggles from locals, as Shropshire is a popular getaway destination for city dwellers.

Interestingly, the Shropshire Young Curators felt that many local young people may empathise with the anxiety the countryside creates within the main characters.

“We selected Withnail & I because of its focus on how the British countryside affects people differently, and its great humour and cool music,” said Tom Morris. “I’ve loved learning about everything behind the scenes of an indie cinema and the effort that goes into putting on a film.”

Shropshire Independent Cinema are training the next generation of curators.

“We believe that Shropshire’s young people have a unique perspective on what it means to be ‘rural’,” said Elsa Cooper Williams, from Ludlow Assembly Rooms. “Working with this group has made me feel excited about the future of independent cinema in Shropshire.”