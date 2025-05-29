Open auditions announced for Shrewsbury Pantomime

Aspiring young performers in Shrewsbury are being given a golden opportunity to shine on stage this Christmas, as Theatre Severn, in partnership with Evolution Productions, announces open auditions for the juvenile ensemble of their spectacular pantomime, Dick Whittington.

Brad Fitt will be returning to star in this year’s Theatre Severn pantomime

The search is on for talented girls and boys to join the cast and be part of what promises to be Theatre Severn’s most spectacular pantomime yet.

The open audition is scheduled for Monday, June 16th, at Theatre Severn, with registration commencing at 5 pm.

To be eligible, applicants must be aged between 9 and 15 years inclusive on September 1st, 2025, and stand under 5ft 2 inches tall. The audition process is expected to last approximately two hours, though successful candidates may be required to stay later.

Those wishing to audition are advised that full commitment is essential for the entire pantomime period, encompassing both the rehearsal phase and the full run of the production, which spans from Saturday, November 15th, 2025, to Sunday, January 4th, 2026.

Dick Whittington is already generating significant buzz, with over 50% of its ticket allocation already sold. The show promises dazzling entertainment and features the return of Shropshire’s beloved Dame, the hilarious Brad Fitt. The pantomime officially opens on November 28th, 2025, and will captivate audiences until January 4th, 2026.

For ticket purchases or additional inquiries, the Box Office can be contacted directly on 01743 281281. Don’t miss this chance to be part of Shrewsbury’s festive theatrical tradition!