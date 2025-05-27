Urban Games return this May half-term with free activities

Telford & Wrekin Council’s much-loved Urban Games programme is back this May half-term, offering a week of free, fun-filled activities for children and young people from Monday, 26 May to Friday, 30 May.

Open to everyone aged 0 to 16, the sessions include a wide range of sports and outdoor adventures hosted at venues across the borough.

Expect popular favourites like football, cricket, hockey, cycling, and BMX biking, all led by professional coaches from:

– AFC Telford United Foundation

– Shropshire Cricket

– Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club

– Telford Bike Hub

– Telford Flyers

– 4 All Foundation

A highlight of the week will be on Wednesday, 28 May, when Telford Town Park opens its Aerial Adventure high ropes course, including the climbing wall and free fall experience.

Dr Bike will also be on-site, offering free bike repairs and safety checks to keep young cyclists rolling safely.

For the youngest adventurers, Wild Telford sessions are specially designed for babies and toddlers. Join the Shropshire Wildlife Trust for nature-themed mornings filled with trails and treasure hunts at beautiful locations like:

– The Halfway House on the Wrekin

– Randlay Valley Nature Reserve

– Apley Woods

These sessions are a perfect way to introduce little ones to the wonders of the outdoors.

All activities are completely free and no booking is required.

The Urban Games are part of the council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme, delivered in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and part-funded by the government’s Levelling Up initiative. The project supports community-led initiatives that bring people together, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and reflect residents’ feedback.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “We know school holidays can be a financial strain for many families. That’s why we’re proud to offer free, high-quality activities that keep children active, engaged, and safe – without adding to the cost of living.

“This programme showcases the best of what Telford & Wrekin has to offer – from our parks and sports clubs to our community spirit.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said: “The Urban Games activities are an integral part of our growing youth offer, which aims to provide young people with valuable information and support across various areas such as health, wellbeing, education, employment, training, arts, culture, and community involvement.

“Through participation in the Urban Games activities, our youth are encouraged to unlock their potential, remain active, and build connections with their peers in a safe and inclusive environment.”

For full details of the Urban Games programme download the brochure here.