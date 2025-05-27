Great Dawley celebrates Captain Webb with children’s book and community events

To mark the 150th anniversary of Captain Matthew Webb’s historic swim across the English Channel, Great Dawley Town Council has partnered with local author Sarah Griffiths to create a new children’s book honouring the legendary Dawley-born swimmer — and inspire a new generation with his remarkable story.

Cllr Ben Carter – Mayor of GDTC, with Sarah Griffiths – Author of Captain Matthew Webb The Great Adventure.

Great Dawley Town Council has commissioned a brand-new book called “Captain Matthew Webb The Great Adventure”, written by local children’s author Sarah Griffiths. The book celebrates Webb’s groundbreaking achievement as the first person to swim across the English Channel from Dover to Calais in 1875. As part of the celebration, Sarah Griffiths will visit every primary school in the Great Dawley area to read the story, with each child receiving a free copy to take home.

The initiative aims to connect local children with their town’s heritage while sharing a timeless message of determination and perseverance. Sarah Griffiths’ book captures both the historical significance and inspirational spirit of Captain Webb’s journey, under the fitting motto: “Nothing great is easy.” Beyond the school visits, the book will be made available to the wider public via Amazon on 14th July 2025

In addition, this year’s Dawley Day, taking place on Saturday 16th August, will carry a special theme to honour the 150th anniversary. Sarah Griffiths will be present at the event, offering live readings and engaging families in celebrating the life and legacy of Dawley’s most iconic figure.

Councillor Ben Carter – Mayor of Great Dawley said:

“I’m over the moon with the book written by Sarah Griffiths. Not only does it teach our younger residents about local history, but it also sends a powerful message — to never give up on your dreams and ambitions, as ‘nothing great is easy!'”

“I’m really looking forward to all the upcoming events we’ve got planned to mark this historic anniversary for our community, such as the author reading the book in all the primary schools within Great Dawley, as well as our upcoming Dawley Day, where we’ll be celebrating the 150th Anniversary of Captain Matthew Webb taking the challenge to swim the English Channel back in 1875.”