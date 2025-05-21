Steel Magnolias Blooms at the Barnes Theatre this Bank Holiday

Curtain Call, the award-winning musical theatre company will put on their very first play this weekend at the Barnes Theatre.

The Steel Magnolias cast

This heartfelt production promises laughter, tears, and a healthy dose of hairspray. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, Steel Magnolias tells the story of six strong Southern women as they navigate life, love, and unimaginable loss.

It’s a powerful tale of resilience and the unbreakable bonds of female friendship, made more poignant by the real-life friendship of the women bringing it to the stage. The play will be performed on Sunday 25 May at 2.30pm and 7.30pm at the Barnes Theatre at Shrewsbury School.

Ben Connor, owner of Curtain Call said: “We are well known for putting on award winning musicals and for the work we do to prepare students to enter professional training, but we have been interested in putting on a play for a while now.

“I knew that we had a strong cast available for this of actors who have not only been in my shows before, but who have also trained and worked professionally.”

This production has been directed by Natalie Smith who trained at Guildford School of Acting and performed with Mad Cow Productions, before coming to Curtain Call.

Natalie Smith said: “The Barnes Theatre provides the perfect intimate setting for this emotional rollercoaster of a play. The cast is fantastic and have worked so hard to bring these feisty yet vulnerable characters to life.”

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original film, a lover of powerful storytelling, or just in need of a good laugh (and maybe a good cry), this is one show you won’t want to miss.

Click this link for your tickets and don’t forget the tissues.