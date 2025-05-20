20.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Telford Steam Railway to host ‘Teddy Bears’ picnic this Bank Holiday Weekend

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Families are invited to embark on a delightful adventure at the Telford Steam Railway this upcoming Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday, May 25th and 26th, as it hosts its much-anticipated Teddy Bears’ Picnic event.

Telford Steam Railway - Teddy Bears Picnic
A spokesperson for the railway expressed enthusiasm, promising a memorable experience for young and old alike. Children will have the unique opportunity to ride on a heritage train, adding a touch of classic charm to their day out. The journey will be made even more exciting with a special teddy bear-themed treasure hunt. As a sweet reward for their efforts, young visitors who successfully complete the activity will receive a free Telford Steam Railway teddy bear, while stocks last.

Guests are encouraged to make a full day of it, with options for dining. Families can bring their own picnic to enjoy amidst the railway’s scenic surroundings, or they can choose to indulge in the offerings at the newly refurbished Furnaces Tearoom. The tearoom will be serving a variety of hot and cold meals, snacks, delicious cakes, and refreshing ice cream, catering to all tastes.

Adding to the excitement, a raffle draw will be held in the gift shop, offering visitors the chance to win a coveted Merrythought teddy bear and accompanying book – a truly special prize for teddy bear enthusiasts.

This charming event promises to be a perfect Bank Holiday outing, combining the nostalgia of steam travel with the joy of a traditional teddy bears’ picnic.

For full event details and to purchase tickets, click here.

