Shrewsbury’s Abbey Station to unveil immersive WWII exhibition

The Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust (SRHT) is set to transport visitors back in time with a compelling World War 2 exhibition at Abbey Station, commemorating its vital role as Shrewsbury’s Air Raid Precautions (ARP) Headquarters during the conflict.

The exhibition promises a fascinating display of wartime memorabilia including an ‘unexploded bomb’ replica

The free-admission event will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 31st, and Sunday, June 1st, at the historic Abbey Station, 192A Abbey Foregate, SY2 6AH.

Organised by SRHT Director and Trustee David Morris, the exhibition promises a fascinating display of wartime memorabilia, including original WW2 ARP cycles, lifelike mannequins, an ‘unexploded bomb’ replica, and an array of historic military vehicles. The event aims to shed light on Abbey Station’s lesser-known, yet crucial, function in directing Shrewsbury’s Fire and Rescue services during air raids.

“We are always keen to tell people about the use of the Abbey Station building as an ARP post during the World War 2 period,” stated David Morris. While Shrewsbury’s main ARP HQ was located at the Claremont Buildings, Morris highlighted the significance of the Abbey Foregate site. “Very little is known about the ARP’s use of The Trust’s building in Abbey Foregate, during this period of time. We are always collecting more information about the building during the war period.”

The station’s wartime importance extended beyond its ARP duties. Re-opened by the War Department, Abbey Station serviced a critical railway line that transported staff and armaments to the vast camp at Nesscliffe. This small railway played a substantial part in the wider war effort, facilitating the movement of an astonishing 200,000 tons of ammunition to and from the Nesscliffe Central Ammunition Depot.

For this special commemoration, the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust has received invaluable assistance from local collector and WW2 enthusiast Nick Holden. Mr Holden will be displaying several unique artefacts from his collection, including an original Shropshire & Montgomery Railway lamp, an unrestored 1930s Hercules ARP military bicycle, a 1947 Mercury Army bicycle, and a Royal Enfield WW2 Dispatch/Airborne motorcycle.

“Working with Shropshire-based enthusiast Nick Holden, we are intending to recreate the atmosphere of the period, by transforming the inside of the Station Building into an ARP depot,” Morris explained. The immersive experience will feature mannequins in authentic period clothing, artefacts from locations along the original railway line, and various display materials. Adding to the spectacle, the Shropshire & Border Counties Military Vehicle Trust will provide an impressive collection of historic military vehicles, which will be parked near the iconic Abbey Church, offering visitors further insights into wartime transport.

The Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust hopes this exhibition will not only educate but also encourage the community to reflect on the immense sacrifices made during World War 2 and appreciate the decades of peace that have followed.

For more information, visit abbeystationshrewsbury.com.