Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival this weekend

Whitchurch Town Council is hosting a free festival on May 24th, Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival will take place at Jubilee Park, with a family friendly day planned.

Party at the Park at Jubilee Park in 2024

The award-winning events team, Shropshire Festivals, are delivering the festival which will include exhibitors, street food, chef demonstrations, a kids entertainment area, and a garden area with hands-on activities from local organisations.

There will be entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day, with Brass Buttons, Ultraviolet Harmony from Sir John Talbot’s School, Bradbury Care Centre Choir, Something 4 The Weekend duo, Groove Dynamite, Devil in the Whiskey, and Electric Reflex.

A kids’ area will feature free activities including inflatables, soft play, vintage games, alpacas, have-a-go activities such as circus skills and sports, and adorable rabbits and guinea pigs from Park Hall Countryside Experience.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “This event will be a great day out for the whole family and a celebration of food and drink. There will be a brilliant selection of street food stalls, with cuisines from around the world, including Senor Tigre, Le Chariot Crepes, Mukasse, Su Casa Cuisine, and the very popular Gelatistry. You can also peruse gifts and delicious food and drink made by talented local producers amongst our exhibitors.”

The Chef Stage will have demonstrations from Jem Shaw and June Cheng – Cheng Supper Club, James Gavin – Wild Shropshire, Stuart Collins – Docket Restaurant, Scott Woodland – The Host’s Pantry, Tim Roberts – Su Casa, and Christiana Asiama – Mukasse Foods.

The Harry Richards Garden will host a hands-on environmental area. At the EKO Forest School children can try whittling, making wands and learn about identifying birds. Alison’s Bee Class will educate visitors on the importance of bees. We Are Whitchurch will lead free seed planting in the park using seeds donated by Holly Farm Garden Centre, as well as fundraising for their work by selling teas, coffees and plants.

As part of the festival, there will be a free trail to encourage visitors to explore the whole town centre. Collect a trail leaflet from the red box at the festival and then set off around the town to spot the characters in the windows of Whitchurch

businesses. Certificates of completion can be collected from Whitchurch Library, who will also have trail leaflets available for the whole of May half term.

Beth adds, “It’s wonderful that Whitchurch Town Council are providing a free festival for the local community. We’ll sprinkle it with the Shropshire Festivals magic to ensure it is a fantastic day out of foodie, family fun. A huge thank you to the local businesses who are supporting the event through sponsorship – Grocott Group, Dulson Training, Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services, and Monks Estate Agents.”

Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival is taking place on Saturday, May 24th from 10am until 6pm.

To find out more visit whitchurchfoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk.