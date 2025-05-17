May half term adventures with the National Trust in Shropshire

National Trust places across Shropshire have a fun-packed programme of family activities planned for May half term.

Little explorers can take on new adventures across National Trust places this half term. Photo: National Trust / John Millar

From spotter trails to canoeing, vintage fairground rides to family crafts, each place has something different to offer during the school holiday.

Attingham Park

Come rain or shine, there’s plenty to do this May half-term at Attingham Park. The days are getting warmer, the park has come to life, and there’s plenty of ways to explore this Shropshire estate, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Explore the River Tern with Shrewsbury Canoe Hire. Canoe through Attingham’s hidden gem, the beautiful River Tern. Suitable for all ages and experience levels, this is a unique opportunity to paddle back in time and experience the history and beauty of Attingham Park through the views from the river. Book online or turn up on the day to take out a blue Canadian canoe for an hour, Shrewsbury Canoe Hire operates on weekends and school holidays between 10am and 4pm, weather and river conditions permitting.

New for 2025, step back in time and experience the magic of Lakin Amusements’ vintage steam fair, set against the stunning backdrop of Attingham’s mansion. From 24 May to 1 June, visitors can enjoy a variety of classic attractions. Take a ride on the Victory Dodgems, or feel the thrill of the Excelsior Steam Yachts, the original Victorian thrill ride. Younger visitors will love the Toytown Roundabout. Visitors can their skills at the Over 6 Dart Roundstall, the Red, White & Blue Roll Down Roundstall, and the Coconut/Skittle Stall.

Games are charged at £2.50 per play, with the Toytown Roundabout also costing £2.50 per ride. The Steam Yachts are priced at £3.00 per person, and the Victory Dodgems will be £5.00 per car. Please note that normal admission applies.

In addition to the outdoor adventures, families can enjoy a variety of self-guided activities in the Mansion Basement, all free of charge. Children and adults alike can immerse themselves in the cozy Book Nook, where a selection of childrens books awaits eager readers. For those with a flair for fashion, the dressing-up area offers children a chance to don historical costumes and step back in time. On the Ground Floor families can pick up ‘A Very Berwick Adventure’, a spotter trail where families help Lord and Lady Berwick find their missing items before they embark on their holiday. Normal admission applies.

Dudmaston Hall

With summer just around the corner, visitors are welcome to relax in the garden and enjoy views across Big Pool. It’s a perfect setting for a family picnic. Additional treats like hot drinks and ice cream are available from the Orchard tea-room, as well as light lunches, savoury snacks and cakes.

Join volunteers in the orchard at Dudmaston Hall for some muddy fun. From Monday 26 – Thursday 29 May, go on a self-guided adventure to find wild art materials to create a muddy masterpiece. It’s £1.50 to take part and there’s no need to book.

Admission applies to visit Dudmaston Hall, free entry for National Trust members. Dudmaston Hall is open Sunday-Thursday, 10.30am – 4.30pm.

Comer Woods, Dudmaston Estate

Spend longer days on a family bike ride in Comer Woods.Bring a picnic andfind shade amongst the trees and lots of places to rest. Look out for butterflies along the edges of the trails feeding on nectar from honeysuckle. Open daily, the Shepherd’s Hut will be serving hot drinks, light snacks and ice cream on sunny days.

Have a kick about or borrow some sports equipment from the play box in Heath Meadow and challenge friends to a game. Families can follow a free spring spotter trail for some self-guided fun on the trails. Look out for wildflowers, birds, bees and butterflies along the way. Available from the Welcome team in the car park.

The car park is open is 8am-8pm. Car parking is free for National Trust members or £6 daily.

Benthall Hall

Follow the trail around the hall to find out what life was like for the boys who were evacuated to Benthall Hall during World War II. Delve into the suitcases to discover the games the boys played and how rationing affected their mealtimes. Children can collect an ID tag and punch their card at each activity station. It’s free to take part.

Benthall Hall is open Saturday to Wednesday. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.