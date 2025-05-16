Get your golden ticket! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to Theatre Severn

Following the immense popularity of “Shrek the Musical” and “Elf,” local theatre group Get Your Wigle On is making a highly anticipated return to Theatre Severn’s main auditorium with another family-favourite spectacle: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

This magical stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story promises a vibrant and imaginative escape for audiences of all ages this half-term.

Running from Thursday, May 29th, to Saturday, May 31st, the production invites theatre-goers on a dazzling journey into Willy Wonka’s eccentric world of sweets and surprises.

Audiences will join young Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectioner as golden ticket winners explore a chocolate factory like no other, brought to life with a dynamic cast, colourful costumes, and the signature wonder expected from a Roald Dahl classic. And, of course, expect to see and hear plenty from those singing Oompa Loompas!

Get Your Wigle On has established a strong reputation for delivering bold, high-energy productions that captivate audiences, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is set to be no exception. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, this promises to be a memorable theatrical treat.

Show Times

Thursday 29th May: 2pm & 7pm

Friday 30th May: 2pm & 7pm

Saturday 31st May: 1pm & 6pm

Tickets for Friday night and Saturday matinee performances are already selling fast, so early booking is highly recommended to secure your golden ticket to this fantastical adventure.

Don’t miss out on making this half-term truly special! Tickets are available via Theatre Severn’s Box Office or can be booked online.