Strap in for an unforgettable day out! The RAF Museum Midlands is inviting families from across the region to take part in The Big Lift Off, a spectacular free event celebrating the start of an exciting site-wide transformation.

Celebrate the RAF Museum’s Big Lift Off with free family fun!. Photo: RAF Museum

Taking place on Saturday 31 May, The Big Lift Off event will see thrilling aerial displays and lively ground activities for all ages. Look to the skies for a jaw-dropping skydiving display and awe-inspiring flypast, while on the ground, enjoy toe-tapping live music, sizzling BBQs, and interactive family games – and the best part, entry is completely FREE!

The Big Lift Off event highlights:

– A spectacular Lancaster flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting)

– A dramatic skydiving display, with parachutists landing in the Museum grounds (weather permitting)

– Live music from the RAF Cosford Pipes and Drums, a vintage 1940s crooner, and the RAF Cosford Voluntary Band

– Step aboard the legendary Chinook ‘Bravo November’, a rare opportunity not to be missed!

– Family activities galore including rocket car races, mystery prize games, photo booths with RAF uniforms and more

– Be the first to see exciting new artefacts being delivered on the day via skydivers, bicycles, vintage vehicles, and on foot!

– Soak up the atmosphere with BBQ and ice cream stands.

The Big Lift Off event isn’t just a great family day out, it also marks the launch of the Museum’s new fundraising appeal – The Crate Escape. This appeal will help raise the final funds needed for the exciting new redevelopment plans that include a brand-new Collections Hub at the Museum. Once completed, the new hub will house over 50,000 historic objects, making them accessible to the public for the first time.

As part of The Big Lift Off celebrations, visitors can witness the first wave of these objects begin their journey from off-site storage at MOD Stafford to the Museum, travelling across the Midlands by every means imaginable – including by parachute! These treasured items will be delivered in style by skydivers, vintage vehicles, cyclists, and even on foot. A special selection will be unveiled at the event, going on temporary display, offering visitors an exclusive first look at the Museum’s stored collection.

In addition to all the excitement of The Big Lift Off activities, both in the air and on the ground, the Museum will be open for visitors to explore a collection of more than 80 historic aircraft and enjoy flying entertainment for the whole family with flight simulators, an airfield inspired playground, interactive exhibits and more.

Pre-book your free tickets to the Big Lift Off event now at rafmuseum.org/midlands. The Museum is open daily from 10.00am, with free admission.

Work on the Museum’s major transformation will begin later this year, with completion expected in 2027 – made possible thanks to a number of funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as the RAF Museum’s own investment.