Shropshire Guild’s ‘Showing Off’ craft fair returns to Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock is set to host a popular and highly acclaimed craft event this month as the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft brings its ‘Showing Off’ fair back to the town’s Priory Hall on Saturday, May 24th and Sunday, May 25th.

Images of work by some of the exhibiting designer makers; Jane Murphy (glass), Jenny O’Leary (textiles) and Amanda Hillier (printmaking)

The fair will showcase exceptional handmade items across a range of disciplines, including furniture, jewellery, glassware, ceramics, and textiles. All exhibiting designer-makers are members of the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft, representing some of the finest talent from across the county.

Caroline Bennett, Chair of the Guild, expressed her excitement about the return, stating: “We’re thrilled to bring Showing Off back to this much-loved venue in Much Wenlock after our first and very successful show here last autumn. Showing Off, which has been an annual show in Shropshire for many years, has found a new home here, with engaged audiences and a warm welcome from the town.”

Bennett added, “We hope the crowds will come again to see some of the best and most beautiful works our county has to offer. We hope people will join us for a day that celebrates all that’s beautiful and handcrafted in our region.”

The ‘Showing Off’ fair will be open from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, May 24th, and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, May 25th.

Priory Hall is located on the Bull Ring in Much Wenlock. Entry to the event is free, and all visitors are welcome.

To find out more about the work of the exhibiting designer-makers, visit the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft website at shropshireguild.co.uk.