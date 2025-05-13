10 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Shropshire Drama Company takes John Godber’s comedy classic “Bouncers” on tour

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Drama Company (SDC) is set to transport audiences back to the 1980s with a tour of John Godber’s acclaimed comedy, Bouncers.

Bouncers outside the fictitious Mr Cinders nightclub - Ben Christie (Ralph), Derek Willis (Les), Tom Scott (Judd) and David Wright (Lucky Eric)
Bouncers outside the fictitious Mr Cinders nightclub – Ben Christie (Ralph), Derek Willis (Les), Tom Scott (Judd) and David Wright (Lucky Eric)

The production will visit four venues across Shropshire and Powys:

The Assembly Rooms, Ludlow – Friday, June 13th

Montgomery Town Hall, Powys – Saturday, June 14th

Wem Town Hall – Friday, June 20th

The Hive, Shrewsbury – Saturday, June 21st

Set against the backdrop of an 80s nightclub, Bouncers offers a hilarious, fast-paced, and physical look at a night on the town through the eyes of the four doormen: Lucky Eric, Judd, Les, and Ralph.

The play sees the actors transform seamlessly between their roles as the bouncers and the various characters they encounter, from lads seeking romance to girls out for a good time. Audiences can expect a nostalgic trip featuring bright colours, shoulder pads, fingerless gloves, leg warmers, and the iconic sounds of 80s pop music.

Actor-director Derek Willis commented on the upcoming tour: “For the past two years we’ve taken SDC shows around the county and beyond. As a result, we’ve developed an excellent working relationship with a number of venues, so it’s great to return to some of them again with a fun production. And Bouncers really is fun! Anyone who has been to a night club, and even people who haven’t, will recognise some of the characters portrayed in John Godber’s excellent script.”

Performances of Bouncers are scheduled to start at 8pm at each venue. Tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be ordered directly through the SDC website at shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.

