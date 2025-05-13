Queen’s memorial artist Halima Cassell MBE headlines Shrewsbury Arts Trail

The Shrewsbury Arts Trail is set to make a vibrant return this summer, running from July 1st to August 31st, 2025, with a powerful thematic focus on “The Environment.”

Andrew Logan MBE with his Cosmic Egg during the Shrewsbury Arts Trail 2022. Photo: My Shrewsbury

Leading this year’s impressive roster of talent is internationally acclaimed sculptor Halima Cassell MBE, whose recent shortlisting to design the Queen Elizabeth II National Memorial has brought significant attention to her work.

Cassell, recognised as one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary sculptors, will present two major pieces as part of the town-wide sculpture trail and associated exhibitions. Her striking 8-foot solid iron sculpture, Memento Mori, will be displayed prominently outside Shrewsbury Castle. Meanwhile, her evocative clay installation, Virtues of Unity, will be a key feature within the ‘Inspirational Exhibition’ at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The Lancashire-born, Shropshire-based artist, known for her intricate geometric forms and symbolic creations, expressed her enthusiasm for participating: “As a local artist, it’s nice to get involved in local events, and Shrewsbury Arts Trail is so important in opening the creative world to a wider audience,” Cassell explains. “Things like this shouldn’t happen just in major cities. It’s important to have a lot of culture and modern art in smaller towns too.”

Halima’s Virtues of Unity, crafted from clays sourced globally, serves as “a metaphor of the human condition,” conveying a message of unity and shared humanity. “The more we can see and understand that we are really very much the same, hopefully there won’t be so much division and prejudice,” she says. “We should appreciate our subtle differences and remind ourselves of the connection we have.”

Cassell is joined by other high-profile sculptors enriching the trail. Andrew Logan MBE, whose Cosmic Egg was a showstopper in 2022, returns with Black Rose, a new water feature designed to rise dramatically from the pond in The Dingle. Logan describes the piece, originally commissioned in 1973, as “a water feature designed to be seen in nature,” adding, “It is wonderful to show my sculpture outside in the Dingle… To be part of an event that makes art accessible for everyone is very special.”

Shrewsbury-born artist Jacob Chandler, internationally recognised for works like One Giant Leap for Humankind at Birmingham New Street Station, will debut a new highly symbolic gold-plated bronze work titled IN HOC SIGNO. Developed in collaboration with Byrga Geniht and inspired by Roman history and Shropshire’s scholarly past, Chandler states, while details are under wraps, the piece is “highly symbolic.”

Laura Ford, President of the Royal Society of Sculptors, also contributes her unique bronze figures. Her charming yet unsettling Nature Girls (Conifer Girl, Bush Girl, and Stump Girl) will inhabit the café courtyard at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, while her Bedtime Boy sculpture will be displayed in the museum’s Tudor Gallery.

Adding an international perspective is Australian land artist James Tapscott, who will exhibit photographs of 500,000-year-old Antarctic ice core samples, using specialised photography to reveal their ethereal natural beauty. Tapscott commented, “Art gives people not just a sense of escapism — but reminds us who we are and what humanity is about. Shrewsbury Arts Trail is a great opportunity to be involved alongside some of my favourite artists.”

The Arts Trail continues to attract global attention, building on a legacy that has previously featured works by art giants such as Salvador Dalí, Damien Hirst, Banksy, Tracey Emin, and David Hockney. Founder Jess Richards believes this year’s environment-focused trail, complemented by floral displays and various exhibitions, is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious yet.

“The reputation of the trail means that major art dealers are now prepared to work with us,” says Richards, stressing, “But as always, it relies heavily on community support.”

Throughout the summer, public art installations, diverse exhibitions, and workshops will span the town. Highlights include the ‘Inspirational Exhibition’ at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery featuring pieces by legendary artists like Picasso, Chagall, Hockney, and Basquiat, an ‘Open Exhibition’ at The Parade Shops, and workshops at the new Shrewsbury Arts & Crafts Community Gallery. As a tribute to Shrewsbury reaching the RHS Britain in Bloom finals, flower-themed flags created by local schoolchildren will adorn the high street, and filmmaker Aaron Child will debut a mini-documentary on the trail.

Despite the growing prestige, Richards notes that funding remains a challenge for the volunteer-led event. “So far, we’ve raised just £1,000 of the £6,000 we hoped for through public donations,” she stated. “We’d be grateful for any support to help make this happen.”

To donate or get involved with the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, please visit: edge.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jessica-richards-3.