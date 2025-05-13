Cinema partnership launches summer celebration of rural film and culture

Four independent cinemas across Shropshire are set to launch a new collaboration, Shropshire Independent Cinema (SIC), with a vibrant three-day festival titled “The Rural Remix,” taking place from July 11th to 13th, 2025.

Shropshire Independent Cinema

The initiative sees Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury, Wem Town Hall, and Wellington Orbit joining forces after months of shared planning and collaboration. Booking for The Rural Remix at all four venues is scheduled to open on May 19th, 2025.

Carina Cartland of the Old Market Hall, representing SIC, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “It’s been inspiring to join forces to explore what independent cinema means to Shropshire’s local communities.” The venture is supported by funding from the BFI National Lottery as part of the BFI Film Audience Network.

- Advertisement -

The partnership aims to expand its network by collaborating with local community groups, businesses, and independent arts organisations, including current partners like Arts Alive’s Flicks in the Sticks and Sunshine Radio, which will broadcast live from Ludlow Assembly Rooms during the event.

“The Rural Remix” promises a unique celebration with a strong emphasis on young talent, craftspeople, artists, and the distinct independent spirit of Shropshire communities. Each venue will host special themed events:

Wellington Orbit will delve into rural dystopia in film history with a “zombie crazy” focus, screening films such as Pride and Prejudice (2005), Pride and Prejudice with Zombies (2016), and Danny Boyle’s new film 28 Years Later.

Wem Town Hall will host “The Big Cheese Off,” inspired by the French farming drama Holy Cow. This event will see Shropshire cheeses pitted against the local French cheese featured in the film, inviting local farming and foodie communities.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms will offer a free animation workshop led by animator Lewis Heriz, available to families and audiences booking tickets to Ken Loach’s classic British film Kes.

Shrewsbury’s Old Market Hall is set to host a red carpet Gala screening of a film selected by the 2025 Shropshire Young Curators. These local individuals, aged 15-19, are working with the cinema to create an immersive, black-tie experience complete with film-themed ales, mocktails, and special introductions.

Accessible by rail and set in picturesque market towns, The Rural Remix offers a taste of authentic rural culture designed to attract both locals and visitors from across the region and beyond.

Rose Horner from Wem Town Hall highlighted the distinctive nature of the festival, saying, “I’m excited to be able to showcase Shropshire’s independent cinema scene. The Rural Remix is an event you won’t find at a multiplex, with themed dress-ups, cocktails, local cheeses, crafting and more.”

Further information about Shropshire Independent Cinema and The Rural Remix is available at filmhubmidlands.org/sic. Booking opens May 19th, with more exciting event details expected to be announced soon.