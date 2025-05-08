Wem to relive the dramatic days of 1643: A seventeenth century weekend for all

Prepare for an immersive journey into the heart of the English Civil War! On Saturday, May 17th, and Sunday, May 18th, 2025, Wem will host the “Wem 1643. A Seventeenth Century Weekend” at the Butler Sports Centre, Bowens Field.

This captivating event offers a unique opportunity for families and history enthusiasts alike to witness the sights, sounds, and stories of a pivotal era.

Step back in time and experience the daily life of 17th-century England. This weekend will vividly commemorate Wem’s often-unsung but crucial role in the English Civil War. In 1643, Wem stood firm for Parliament, becoming the first town in Shropshire to declare its allegiance. This courageous act of defiance led to an extraordinary defense against a far superior Royalist force, a victory attributed to the bravery and resolve of the local women and men, potentially safeguarding important documents, including a copy of Magna Carta, though to have been evacuated from the library of Old Sir Rowland Hill at nearby Soulton Hall.

The “Wem 1643. A Seventeenth Century Weekend” offers a wealth of engaging activities designed to captivate visitors of all ages. Attendees can witness roaring military displays, experiencing the thrilling precision of pike and musket drills punctuated by the thunder of gunfire and impressive artillery demonstrations.

For a deeper immersion into the past, a wander through an authentic 17th-century encampment provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of both soldiers and civilians during this turbulent time. Young visitors can actively participate in history through hands-on children’s drills and the enjoyment of traditional games. The styles and societal nuances of the era will be unveiled through an elegant period fashion show accompanied by an insightful talk.

The tension of battle can be felt during an intense skirmish reenactment, showing the tactics and weaponry of the English Civil War. For those seeking deeper knowledge, enlightening historical talks will address into the events of 1643, including the inspiring stories of the strong women of the war and a Sunday presentation exploring Wem’s strategic importance within the Cheshire campaign.

Mark Your Calendars:

Saturday, May 17: The event opens to the public at 10am. Throughout the day, attendees can experience a living history encampment. Scheduled displays and activities include a Pike and Musket Drill at 11am, followed by a Children’s Drill at 11:40am. Following a lunch break for the reenactors at 1pm, an Artillery Display will take place at 2:pm.At 3pm, there will be a talk and a seventeenth-century fashion show focusing on the strong women of the English Civil War, culminating in the story of the women of Wem. The afternoon continues with a Skirmish and demonstration for all Arms at 4pm, and a final Children’s Drill at 4pm. The event will close to the public at 5pm

Sunday, 18th May 2025: The event opens to the public at 10am, with the living history encampment continuing. At 12:30pm, Keith Lawrence from the Cheshire Civil War Centre at Nantwich Museum will deliver a talk at St Peters and St Paul’s Church, focusing on the actions of Wem and its correlation with the Cheshire campaign. The event will close to the public at 4pm. Throughout the weekend, various children’s games and a traditional fayre will offer diverse activities.

Admission to this unforgettable historical weekend is priced at £7.50 for adults, £5 for children under 16 and students, £3.50 for senior citizens and those with limited means, and is free for children under 5.

Brought to you by The Militias of Anglia, this event promises an enriching and entertaining experience for anyone curious about a pivotal period in English history and the remarkable story of Wem in 1643. Please be aware that loud sounds are anticipated during the military demonstrations, and visitors with sensitive hearing are advised to take necessary precautions. For the comfort and safety of all attendees and participating animals, dogs are not permitted within the event areas.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to journey back in time and witness the drama and resilience of 17th-century England firsthand in Wem!

For further information, see the Facebook page of the Maital of Anglia.