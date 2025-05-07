Shropshire marks VE Day 80 with county-wide commemorations

Events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, reflecting on the sacrifices made and the peace that followed, are taking place across Shropshire.

An iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber, will fly over RAF Museum Midlands on Saturday 10 May between 1.30 pm and 1.40 pm (weather permitting).

Communities across the county will host a variety of activities, from solemn remembrance services and exhibitions to vibrant street parties and musical celebrations, largely centred around the anniversary date of Thursday, May 8th, 2025.

Here’s a guide to some of the VE Day 80 events taking place across Shropshire:

Thursday, May 8th, 2025

Shrewsbury

8.00 am: Proclamation by Shrewsbury’s Town Crier at High Cross on Pride Hill.

9.00 am: VE Day 80 Flag Raising Ceremony at the Quarry Flag Pole. Shropshire Council will also be raising the VE Day flag at The Guildhall in Frankwell.

11.00 am: VE Day Service at Ludlow Peace Memorial by the Market Square, Ludlow.

Around 8.00 pm onwards: “A Shared Moment of Celebration” at the Shrewsbury War Memorial in the Quarry. Includes live music from The Ronnie Singers (8:00 pm), opportunity to write messages on memorial cards (8:45 pm), formal proceedings with readings, poems, and a National Tribute (9:15 pm), followed by the Lighting of the Beacon and communal singing of “I Vow to Thee, My Country”. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and picnic.

Telford and Wrekin

8.45 am: VE Day 80 flag paraded from the Remembrance Memorial in Telford Town Park to Southwater Square.

9.00 am: Flag raising ceremony at Southwater Square, Telford, hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council.

10.00 am: Local school children singing at the flag raising event in Southwater Square.

10.00 am: St Georges Bench Unveiling at Marrions Hill Green, St Georges, TF2 9HR. Unveiling of a commemorative bench with light refreshments and performances from St Georges C of E Primary School.

10.00 am – 11.30 am: Crafts for parents and carers at Parents Opening Doors (PODS) Hub, 1 Hawksworth Road, Central Park, Telford (suggested donation of £5).

11.00 am – 1.00 pm: VE Day Memorial Bench opening and refreshments at Meeting Point House green space, Southwater Square, Telford, TF3 4HS. Bench reveal at 11:30 am, including tea, coffee, cake, and featuring the Virtual School Band.

11.30 am – 1.00 pm: Veterans Lunch at Donnington Community Hub, Donnington. Call 01952 382202 to book a meal.

5.00 pm – 9.30 pm: Wrockwardine Parish VE Day celebrations at The Village Hall, 1 Station Road, Wrockwardine, Telford, TF6 5DZ. Afternoon tea and Wrock cakes (from 5 pm), live wartime songs (5:15 pm), Skittle alley (from 6:30 pm), audio-visual newsreels, free barbecue for the first 50 people (bring your own drinks), bell ringing at 6:30 pm, and Wrekin Beacon at 9:30 pm.

6.00 pm – 7.30 pm: Family Fish and Chip Bingo at Parents Opening Doors (PODS) Hub, 1 Hawksworth Road, Central Park, Telford (suggested donation of £6).

6.30 pm: Churches across the Borough will be ringing their bells as part of Ringing Out In Celebration of Peace. Special memorial service at The Maypole, Broseley led by Rev Lynda Lilley.

Bridgnorth

7.30 pm – 10.00 pm: Commemorative event at Bridgnorth Castle Grounds, Bridgnorth.

Newport

9.15 pm: Newport’s 80th VE Celebrations – Beacon Lighting Ceremony at St Nicholas Church, Newport, TF10 7NL.

Broseley

6.30 pm: Churches will be ringing their bells as part of Ringing Out In Celebration of Peace. Special memorial service at The Maypole, Broseley led by Rev Lynda Lilley.

9.30 pm: Beacon Lighting Ceremony at Guest Road Play Area in Broseley.

Shifnal

10.00 am: Raising of a VE Day flag at St Andrew’s Church. Around 130 children from St Andrew’s School and Shifnal Primary School will be present.

Interviews with veterans and local people recorded by Rev Chris Thorpe will be shown in St Andrew’s Church.

6.30 pm: The bells of St Andrew’s Church will ring out. Parade from the Village Hall to the church involving the Royal British Legion.

Market Drayton

9.00 am: VE Day flag will be raised at the Town Hall.

6.30 pm: St Mary’s Church’s bells will ring.

9.30 pm: ‘Lighting of the beacon’ at St Mary’s Church.

Friday, May 9th, 2025

Market Drayton

Special lunch for 80 people over the age of 80 at the Royal British Legion.

Wellington

10.00 am – 11.30 am: Cake decorating for parents and carers at Parents Opening Doors (PODS) Hub, 1 Hawksworth Road, Central Park, Telford (suggested donation £5).

6.00 pm: VE Day 80th Anniversary and Polish Heritage Days event at Wellington Orbit Cinema, 1 Station Road, Wellington, TF1 1BY. Includes a screening of the film ‘Last Witness’, Q&A with the director, Polish cold buffet, and a Polish history exhibition. Tickets cost £5.

Saturday, May 10th, 2025

Ironbridge

9.00 am – 3.00 pm: Commemorating Ironbridge Service Men and Women from the Second World War at The Square, Ironbridge, TF8 7AQ.

Newport

10.00 am – 2.00 pm: Newport’s 80th VE Celebrations – Street Party on High Street, Newport, TF10 7AN. Includes street entertainment, live music, crafts in the Library and The Hub, and community stalls in the Buttercross.

Madeley

10.00 am – 2.00 pm: Madeley Town Council VE Day Celebration at Park Avenue, Madeley, TF7 5BB. Family fun day with free face painting, music, fairground rides, farm on wheels, stilt walkers, crafts, popcorn, food stalls, and market stalls.

Community day and entertainment at The Anstice, Anstice Square, Madeley, TF7 5BD.

Wellington

10.00 am – 3.00 pm: VE Day 80 Celebration – Entertainment and Street Party at Market Square, Wellington, TF1 1BP. A day of music and dance with Kerry Young (40s singer), Tori Arts (Lindy Hop dancers), the Apley Piper, Wellington (Telford) Brass Band, Whittingham Dance. Also includes complimentary chips, flags, and cupcakes, vintage vehicles, RBL, and 1130 Wrekin Squadron Air Training Corps.

Great Dawley

11.00 am – 3.00 pm: Great Dawley Street Party on Dawley High Street. Red, white, and blue theme with free attractions, activities, and live music and entertainment.

Oakengates

11.00 am – 3.00 pm: VE Day Picnic in the Park at Hartshill Park. Live music, outdoor games, charitable stalls, and face painting.

Oswestry

12.00 pm – 4.00 pm: VE Day event at Cae Glas Park.

Telford

1.00 pm – 3.30 pm: Culturekind Chinese Community VE Day 80: From War to Peace and Unit at Unit E4, Stafford Park 15, Telford, TF3 3BB. Day of remembrance and celebration with VE Day exhibition work, traditional and contemporary Chinese dance, multicultural choirs, a tea dance, authentic Chinese afternoon tea, and a showcase of the “Dig for Victory” garden project. Reserve your place and visit the Culturekind Chinese Community Facebook page.

High Ercall

2.00 pm – 5.00 pm: High Ercall Village Hall VE Day Afternoon Celebration at High Ercall Village Hall, TF6 6BB. 1940s celebration with live music from Moonlight Serenade, 1940s theme family quiz, face painting, tea and cakes, prize for best 1940s dressed person, and a licensed bar. No entry charge.

RAF Museum Midlands, Cosford

Special weekend of celebrations for VE Day 80. Entry to the Museum and all VE Day activities is free.

1.00 pm – 3.30 pm: Uplifting afternoon VE Day Concert featuring live performances.

1.30 pm – 1.40 pm (weather permitting): Flypast by the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber.

Sunday, May 11th, 2025

Newport

2.00 pm – 5.00 pm: RNA afternoon tea party to celebrate 80th anniversary VE day at Newport Royal Naval Association, Bellmans Yard, High Street, Newport, TF10 7AJ. For more information contact Nigel Mellor on 07427 159476 or nigeljohnmellor@btinternet.com.

RAF Museum Midlands, Cosford:

Special weekend of celebrations for VE Day 80 continues. Entry to the Museum and all VE Day activities is free.

Saturday, May 17th, 2025

Wellington

11.00 am – 4.00 pm: Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council Celebrating VE80 Day at Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, 19 New Street, Wellington, TF1 1LU. Day of activities, food, music, craft, special exhibition, and entertainment.

Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Shrewsbury

7.00 pm – 10.30 pm: VE DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT at Shrewsbury Abbey. Featuring Bill Basey Band & DJ Bertie Blighty. Licensed bar & coffee bar. Tickets £20 from Abbey Shop or online at Trybooking.com. The concert will benefit charities supported by Shropshire Rotary, plus Shrewsbury Abbey.

Residents are encouraged to check for any last-minute changes or additional events in their local areas.