VE Day 80 events to take place across Telford and Wrekin

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and 80 years since communities came together on Victory in Europe Day to celebrate peace, mourn those that were lost, thank those that fought and look forward to the future with hope.

To mark this special anniversary, Telford & Wrekin Council launched a grant fund to help local communities and groups host their own events and activities on or around VE Day on 8 May 2025.

The first group of events have been confirmed and include a wide variety of events and projects for all. There are street parties, legacy projects with new benches, beacon lighting, Veteran Lunches, exhibition, community days and more.

- Advertisement -

Cllr Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“We feel that this is such an important anniversary to mark and the grant funding was set up to encourage communities and organisations to take part and to celebrate, to remember and to share stories and memories passed down through the generations. We will be sharing further updates as more events are confirmed and would love to hear from you if you have pictures and stories you wish to share – you can do this by emailing veday@telford.gov.uk”.

Telford & Wrekin Council will be hosting a flag raising event in Southwater Square on Thursday 8 May where the VE Day 80 flag will be paraded from the War Memorial in Telford Town Park at 8.45am to Southwater Square and flag raising at 9am. School children from the Telford Sings project will sing ‘Hey Mister Miller’ and Thomas Telford School choir will sing I Vow to Thee My Country.

There will also be an exhibition of Veteran’s Hub artwork and also as part of the official Imperial War Museum call out for ‘Letters to Loved Ones’ project there will also be displays of artwork from local school children.

Churches across the Borough will be ringing their bells at 6.30pm as part of Ringing Out In Celebration of Peace and at 9.30pm Southwater One will be lit up as part of the national beacon lighting.

VE Day 80 Events

VE Day 80 grant recipients include to date:

May Day & VE Day Celebrations – Hollinswood Local Centre, TF3 2EW Saturday 3 May, 12noon to 4pm Free Event

VE 80th Lunch Belmont Community Hall, Tan Bank, Wellington, TF1 1LU on Friday 9 May

Veterans Lunch Donnington Community Hub 8 May, 11.30am-1pm Call 01952 382202 to book a meal.

Great Dawley Street Party – Street Party in red, white and blue theme, free attraction and activities with live music and entertainment Dawley High Street 10 May, 11am-3pm. No need to book, just turn up, more information on Facebook: Great Dawley Town Council/

Special Armed Forces Community Café event and Beacon lighting Dawley House, 22 Burton Street, Dawley Thursday 8 May

Entertainment and street party Wellington Market Square, TF1 1BP Saturday 10 May

Parents Opening Doors (PODS) Hub, 1 Hawksworth Road, Central Park, Telford have a number of events:

Blossom and Bloom Tea Party – Tuesday 6 May, 10-11.30am, free entry

Crafts for parents and carers – Thursday 8 May, 10-11.30am, suggested donation of £5

Family Fish and Chip Bingo – Thursday 8 May, 6-7.30pm, suggested donation of £6

Cake decorating for parents and carers – Friday 9 May 10-11.30am, suggested donation £5

Craft Session and Tea Party Saturday 10 May, 11am-1pm, suggested donation Adults £5/children £3

Landau’s VE Day Commemoration – Victory Tribute 23 Church Street, Wellington, TF1 1DG Wednesday 7 May, 11am – 3pm

Celebration event for residents 65+ Arleston Community Centre, St. Giles Close, Arleston, TF1 2AB 10-May

VE Day Memorial Bench opening and refreshments Meeting Point House green space Thursday 8 May, 11 am – 1pm, bench reveal at 11.30am

Community day and entertainment The Anstice, Anstice Square, Madeley, TF7 5BD Saturday 10 May

Mounting photographs on a permanent display of the men listed on the lych-gate killed in World War II The Lych-gate, All Saints Church, Wellington Thursday 8 May

Newport’s 80th VE Celebrations: Beacon Lighting Thursday 8 May 9.15pm Ceremony, 9.30pm St Nicholas Church and a Street Party – Newport High Street Saturday 10 May 10am-2pm

VE Day Picnic in the Park Oakengates Picnic in the Park event with live music, outdoor games, charitable stalls, and face painting Hartshill Park Saturday 10 May, 11am-3pm. No booking required, turn up on the day.

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council – Day of activities Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, 19 New Street, Wellington

Culturekind Chinese Community VE Day 80: From War to Peace & Unity. Come along for a day of remembrance, celebration, and togetherness, to honour the past and look towards a future of peace and unity. E4 Stafford Park 15, Telford, Telford and Wrekin, TF3 3BB, Saturday 10 May