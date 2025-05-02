17.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 2, 2025
RAF Museum Midlands to host VE Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations

The RAF Museum Midlands is hosting a special weekend of celebrations on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 May 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

A highlight of the weekend will be a flypast by the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber. Photo: © RAF Museum
VE Day signifies the historic end of the Second World War in Europe, and the Museum warmly invites visitors of all ages to join a vibrant programme of music, interactive workshops, and heartfelt remembrance.

A highlight of the weekend will be a flypast by the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber, taking place on Saturday 10 May between 1.30 pm and 1.40 pm (weather permitting). This stirring tribute will honour the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who served during the conflict.

Visitors can soak up the spirit of the occasion with an uplifting afternoon VE Day Concert, featuring live performances from 1 pm to 3.30 pm. Proceedings will open with a welcome and commemorative poem from veterans of the National Service (RAF) Association. The RAF Voluntary Band Cosford will fill the air with rousing tunes, while The Bluebird Belles, a beloved 1940s vocal trio, will revive the joyful sounds of the wartime era with their popular swing classics.

Throughout the weekend, a host of free, family-friendly activities will be on offer. Get creative at the VE Day Bunting Workshop and help craft a Union Jack-themed display for the hangar. Step into the shoes of an RAF pilot by trying on period uniforms and capturing a memorable selfie, or relax in the Museum’s Lecture Theatre to watch original VE Day footage that captures the euphoric celebrations of 1945.

Families are encouraged to dress the part! Come along in your favourite 1940s outfit — civilian or Allied uniforms only — for the chance to win the Best Dressed Family Prize.

Mike Groves, RAF Museum Midlands Public Events Manager said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors for a weekend packed with fun, music, and shared memories as we mark 80 years since Victory in Europe Day. With flying displays, vintage tunes, hands-on workshops, and more, it’s a wonderful chance to come together, reflect, and celebrate the resilience, sacrifice, and community spirit that defined this momentous chapter in history. Bring a picnic and chair, settle in, and join us for a truly unforgettable occasion.”

Entry to the Museum and all VE Day activities is free. For a full event schedule, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands. The Museum is open daily from 10 am, with free admission.

