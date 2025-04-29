Wellington to celebrate VE Day in style

Wellington Town Council is urging people to get dressed up and join in with celebrations to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Pictured getting into the Blitz spirit is Adrienne Taylor, events and regeneration officer with Wellington Town Council

“VE Day was such an historic moment in time – we want to mark it in style,” said Adrienne Taylor, events and regeneration officer with Wellington Town Council.

“There will be lots of events and entertainment to mark this important milestone and we would love to see residents getting dressed up and joining in the fun,” she added.

On Thursday May 8 at 9am there will be a piper at a special ceremony of remembrance in the Market Square when a proclamation will be made by Wellington’s Town Crier accompanied by the Apley Piper.

On Saturday May 10 there will be a celebratory day featuring a Lindy Hop dance band, a 1940s singer and Wellington Brass Band, with the square being decked out in red white and blue.

There will be vintage vehicles, complimentary chips and cupcakes and free flags for people to wave. The Royal British Legion and the Wrekin Air Training Corps will also be in attendance.

In addition there will be a free ‘musical memories’ concert to celebrate VE Day and raise money for the organ appeal at Wellington’s All Saints Parish Church and for the Alzheimer’s Society,

It is an historic occasion to remember V E Day, the end of World War II in Europe.

It was a day of joy and relief for Wellington people and millions elsewhere.

Reg Snell, Wellington’s Deputy Mayor, said: “As we mark 80 years since VE Day, Wellington comes together to honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who served in the Second World War. These events are not only a tribute to the past, but a celebration of the resilient spirit of our community.”

The Town Council was awarded a grant to fund the celebrations from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Lee Carter of Telford & Wrekin Council commented: “We’re really proud to be able to organise these events to bring the Wellington community together to commemorate this important anniversary.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible take part and attend our events and bring the town square to life – just as they did in 1945 after the announcement that peace in Europe had been secured.”