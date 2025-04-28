19.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 28, 2025
Top jazz group to perform in Shropshire next month

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Julian Bliss Septet, one of the country’s top jazz groups, will be performing in Shropshire next month.

Julian Bliss Septet. Photo: ©Clare Hannan
The Julian Bliss Septet takes to the stage at the Blackburn Theatre, Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury, on May 9 from 7.30 pm.

The event is being hosted by the Shropshire Music Trust and director John Moore said that the group was widely known for its trademark inspiring jazz-fuelled shows.

“They have captivated audiences across the globe and we are very much looking forward to their visit to Shropshire, when they will be performing some glorious toe-tapping tunes,” he said.

The concert takes the theme of ‘The Sound of Film – Jazz in Hollywood’ and showcases some of the greatest music from the movies.

Starting with silent film and the early talkies, the band echoes music from wartime and Fred Astaire films, musicals and even classic Disney blockbusters.

“The group’s dazzling virtuosity, extraordinary musicianship and charming humour shines through their programmes of swing, Latin, American and jazz music. It should be a great evening,” John added.

Tickets are available from Shropshire Music Trust.

