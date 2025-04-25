Rip-roaring fun as the Severn Valley Railway steps back to the 1940s 

The Severn Valley Railway is recreating the spirit of the British Home Front across two weekends in June, for its ever-popular Step Back to the 1940s events.

Tea time at Step Back to the 1940s. Photo: Barry Pickering

On 7/8 June and 14/15 June, the heritage line is hosting a festival of forties-themed fun, with music, dancing, food, displays, vehicles, costumed re-enactors and more, to whisk visitors back in time to the British home front in the 1940s. Visitors are strongly encouraged to dress up to the nines in 1940s outfits to get fully into the spirit of things!

The SVR line is operating along 12 miles between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade, and passengers will be able to hop on and off the exclusively steam-hauled services as they choose. There are exciting and engaging activities taking place at stations across the line throughout the day, including speeches by Winston Churchill, 1940s singers and dancers, a wartime wedding, vintage vehicles and fun jitterbug sessions.

The Engine House at Highley will be chock-full of vintage traders, ensuring visitors can fully look the part and experience the era in style. Meanwhile Kidderminster Town station hosts a series of living history displays, including a wartime police station, shops and domestic interiors.

At 1.20pm on Sunday 8 June, subject to operational availability, there’ll be a flypast of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota. The best place to see this will be at The Engine House, Highley.

‘Our 1940s events are always a joy to visit,’ said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager. ‘It’s all about celebrating the spirit of the Home Front during wartime and capturing the glamour and style as well as the grit and determination of the country during the 1940s.

‘Of course, nowadays, most of our visitors are too young to have experienced those years for themselves, and our events are helping to promote awareness of the Second World War, as a defining period of British history. But naturally, we make sure it’s great fun for all the family!’

On the evenings of Saturday 7 and 14 June, Kidderminster Town station hosts a Big Band Show for a party on the platform.

Bridgnorth station is not able to take part in the year’s 1940s events, as it remains cut off from the rest of the line by the landslip at Mor Brook bridge.

For more details, timetables and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk.