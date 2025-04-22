Ellesmere community arts group recreates stories from the workhouse

Ellesmere community arts group, Fizzgigs, is to recreate stories from the town’s workhouse in an original drama written by two of its members.

Kate Westgate and Jenny Wilbraham at the start of rehearsals in St Mary’s Church

The production will recount the history of the Poor House, built on Swan Hill, from 1790 to 1930 through the stories of some of its inmates. It will be staged at St Mary’s Church, Ellesmere on June 14 and 15

It was written by Fizzgig members Kate Westgate and Jenny Wilbraham after they discovered there had been a workhouse in the town close to their own home.

“The Poor House, as it was known, was demolished in 1939 and there is very little trace of it left. We were absolutely fascinated by it and the stories that were linked to it.

“Fizzgigs has staged several historical productions about the town’s past including the canals and the market charter, so this seemed the obvious choice for our next production.

“It’s our way of bringing local history to life in a kind of docu-drama that the entire community can get involved in,” said Kate.

The production will take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday June 14 and 2.30pm on Sunday June 15. Entry is free with a voluntary collection at the end of the performances. The Fizzgig’s team will also be staging a Friday morning performance for 100 children from schools in Ellesmere, Welshampton and Criftins.

The play features a cast of 19 including the vicar at St Mary’s, the Rev Pat Hawkins, who has also offered the use of a silver chalice used in religious services at the workhouse.

“Researching the play has introduced us to some fascinating stories about people who were involved in the setting up of the original House of Industry in 1790 and the people who lived there through its history. The descendants of some of them are still in the area,” said Jenny.

Kate and Jenny explained that the institution was set up originally as a House of Industry to support the area’s poor and then became a regulated Poor House after 1836 with a much harsher regime.

“The Poor House closed in 1930 when there were just 13 residents. It was demolished in 1939 and all the records burnt.

“We have taken the stories of just a few of the people who were involved in the workhouse and used them to tell the story of its 140 year history. It’s a story based on true events but not necessarily historically accurate,” said Kate who is directing the performance.

The family-friendly shows will be accompanied by original songs written by Fizzgigs member Mirjana Garland and performed by The Fizzjigs Band. It has been funded by Fizzgigs and the Ellesmere League of Friends. Mere Motors and Vermeulens bakery have sponsored the programme.

Tickets are available from Ismay’s shop and Our Space in Ellesmere.