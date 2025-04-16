Summer of Music Programme at the Quarry Bandstand

Shrewsbury Town Council has revealed its first-ever regular programme of live traditional music this summer, with the brand-new Summer of Music series at the iconic Quarry Bandstand.

Sarah Loeptien, Administrator for Shrewsbury Town Council and organiser of the programme

Running across various weekends from Sunday 11th May to Sunday 31st August, this free series of performances offers the perfect way to enjoy a relaxing afternoon in the park. This is the ideal setting for enjoying a picnic with friends or family, and making the most of the town’s beautiful green spaces.

Relax in beautiful surroundings whilst listening to the sounds of popular music played by brass bands, windbands and orchestras.

Sarah Loeptien, Administrator for Shrewsbury Town Council and organiser of the programme commented, “There’s something really special about relaxing in the Quarry with family and friends, a picnic, and some uplifting live music. We’ve got a fantastic line-up this summer – and best of all, it’s free.”

All performances begin at 2pm, unless otherwise stated.

Summer of Music 2025 Schedule

MAY

Sunday 11th May – Wem Jubilee Band

Sunday 18th May – Tongue & Groove (Sax Quartet)

Sunday 25th May – Shrewsbury Brass Band

Saturday 31st May – Wellington Brass Band

JUNE

Sunday 1st June – Telford Concert Band

Sunday 8th June – Shrewsbury Concert Band

Sunday 15th June – Salopian Brass

Sunday 22nd June – Porthywaen Silver Band

JULY

Saturday 5th July (12pm) – SMS Youth Orchestra & World Folk Ensemble

Sunday 6th July (12pm) – Warwick Community Band

Sunday 20th July – Ludlow Concert Band

Sunday 27th July – City of Chester Bluecoat Band

AUGUST

Sunday 3rd August – Brass Buttons

Sunday 17th August – Cleobury Mortimer Concert Band

Sunday 24th August – Shropshire Brass Ensemble

Sunday 31st August – Whitchurch Brass Band

Bring a picnic, settle in, and enjoy the sounds of summer at the Quarry Bandstand. For more information, visit: shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/latest-events/.