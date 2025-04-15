TADLOP brings the smash hit musical Legally Blonde to Shrewsbury

Telford and District Light Operatic Players (TADLOP) are bringing their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Legally Blonde to the stage at The Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn from Thursday, May 1st to Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

This spectacular story of self-discovery and scandal promises to be a highlight of the local theatre calendar. Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde follows the journey of the seemingly ditzy but ultimately determined Elle Woods as she embarks on a mission to win back her boyfriend by enrolling at Harvard Law School. But Elle soon discovers that there’s more to her than just blonde hair and a love for all things pink. Armed with her unwavering spirit and newfound friendships, she tackles a high-profile murder case, defies expectations, and proves that staying true to yourself is always the best strategy.

Prepare to be swept away by dynamic dance routines and infectious, upbeat songs like “So Much Better” and the iconic “Whipped into Shape” – guaranteed to have you tapping your feet long after the curtain falls. This feel-good musical, with a book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, is directed by the talented Natalie Weller, with musical direction by Brandon Corfield and Joseph Childs, and choreography by Bryonie Wilkes.

This production marks a temporary relocation for TADLOP, who usually perform at Telford Theatre. Due to ongoing renovations at their home venue, they are delighted to bring their high-quality productions to the prestigious Theatre Severn.

The passion and dedication of the entire cast and crew are evident, as Director Natalie Weller shares, “Working with the cast and crew of Legally Blonde has been a fantastic experience. The work and dedication that has gone into this show is incredible. It truly is a show not to be missed.”

Katie Kinnon, TADLOP’s Volunteer Marketing Manager and also a cast member playing Serena, echoes this sentiment, stating, “The talent both on stage and off stage for this show is incredible. If you need a little pick me-up whilst supporting local theatre then this energetic feel-good show will not disappoint.”

Leading lady Aggie Johnstone, who plays the iconic Elle Woods, adds, “The process has been a total joy and this shines through in the show. It’s a feel-good classic that will hopefully have everyone leaving with a smile.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience the joy and energy of TADLOP’s Legally Blonde!

Performance Dates and Times:

– Thursday 1st May 2025, 7:30pm

– Friday 2nd May 2025, 7:30pm

– Saturday 3rd May 2025, 2:30pm (Matinee)

– Saturday 3rd May 2025, 7:30pm

Tickets cost £19.50 and are available from the Theatre Severn box office.