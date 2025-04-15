9.7 C
Spring Into St. George’s Day Is Back!

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The popular Spring Into St George’s Day event hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council has been announced for Saturday 26 April 2025 at Telford Town Park.

Visitors can expect to see some of their favourite acts returning which includes the Knights of Nottingham with their amazing jousting display.

Taking place from 11am to 4pm this family-friendly free event will include birds of prey display, ferret racing, archery and axe throwing, wood carving, dance workshops and Made in Telford Marquee.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said “This is the first in our series of events that take place throughout the year brought to you by the Culture and Events team and what a great start to the programme! A free event that has plenty of activity for all we can’t wait to see visitors return to this event.”

Children can also take part in have-a-go activities such as Boardroom Café, making something new from recycled materials with Scrappies, Creation Station and meet the donkeys at Emma’s Donkeys area.

In the lead up to VE Day 80 celebrations taking place in May there will also be an opportunity at the Spring Into St. George’s Day event to join in with some singing from the 1940s era as well as share family memories of the celebrations that took place on VE Day 1945 in the Borough. Just head up to the bandstand for the VE Day area and enjoy a cup of tea whilst you are there.

