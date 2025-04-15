Montgomery Canal trips restart at Easter

The George Watson Buck narrowboat based on the Montgomery Canal in Llanymynech is due to restart 30 minute trips between England and Wales on Good Friday.

Based at the Llanymynech Canal Wharf in the Heritage Area in Llanymynech, the boat trips are ideal for visitors and locals alike to learn more about the heritage and wildlife of the Montgomery Canal. The wharf is run by volunteers from the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust charity.

An exhibition based in the old stable block outlines the history associated with the Montgomery Canal which was built to carry limestone from local quarries as well as passengers and agricultural goods.

No booking is required for the boat trips and the visitor centre has light refreshments available as well as a picnic area.

Said Graham, Chair of the committee that runs the centre: “Our 30-minute-long boat trip is ideal for anyone looking for an inexpensive afternoon out locally. Last year we had over 700 visitors to the centre from across the world.

“There’s no need to book and you can always enjoy a drink or ice cream while you wait for the next trip boat.

“Our boat is wheelchair accessible, and we cater for visitors of all ages as well as groups of up to 12 people.”

Added Graham: “To get the maximum benefit from our newly launched season ticket, local people should buy one now and they will get unlimited travel at the wharf for themselves and up to three others. An ideal way to follow the changing seasons on the Montgomery Canal.”

Entrance to the visitor centre is free and boat trips cost £5 for adults and £2.50 per child. Family tickets are £14 while the season ticket costs £50.

The visitor centre is now open Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays until the end of September. Opening hours are 1.30 – 4.00pm. Find out more here.