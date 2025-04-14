Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society stages Ayckbourn’s hilarious ‘Confusions’ for 100th production

Get ready for an evening of theatre as the Bayston Hill Amateur Dramatics Society (BHADS) proudly presents their 100th production: Alan Ayckbourn’s brilliant comedy, Confusions!

This popular play is a collection of five interconnected one-act comedies that delve into the quirky world of human relationships and the often-lonely realities we face.

From a mother lost in baby talk to a disastrous village fete, an awkward seduction, a dinner party fraught with misunderstandings, and a park bench encounter with five uniquely troubled individuals, Confusions promises a riotous yet insightful look at human nature.

BHADS is excited to put their own unique stamp on Ayckbourn’s masterpiece, and with a large cast and the play’s inherent popularity, they are anticipating full houses for each performance. Given their consistently growing audiences, you won’t want to miss out on this milestone production.

Confusions will be running from Thursday, 15th May to Saturday, 17th May 2025 at the Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, located on Lyth Hill Road, SY3 0DR.

Doors will open at 7pm, with the curtain rising at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at just £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. You can secure your seats in advance via ticketsource.co.uk/bhads.

Don’t delay in booking your tickets! BHADS is strongly advising patrons to book early to avoid disappointment, as they anticipate capacity audiences and cannot guarantee tickets will be available at the door.

Adding to the enjoyment of the evening, a licensed bar will be available at the venue.

Come and support BHADS as they celebrate their 100th production with Alan Ayckbourn’s wonderfully witty and insightful Confusions! It’s sure to be a memorable theatrical experience.