Telford youngsters to enjoy free sports and activity sessions over Easter

More than 100 free to attend sports and activity sessions will be held over the two-week Easter break as part of the council’s Urban Games programme.

The Urban Games Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “We are proud of this programme, last summer more than 3,000 young people took part in the free to attend sports and activities that took place across in parks, playgrounds and nature reserves across the borough.

“This scheme is one of a wide range of investments Telford & Wrekin Council is making through this year’s budget, which sees money going into creating jobs, supporting education and skills, improving transport, roads and high streets, enhancing green spaces, and looking after vulnerable people.”

There are plenty of other activities at venues across the borough ranging from World Wrestling Entertainment, football with AFC Telford United Foundation, Shropshire Cricket and Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club will all be leading sessions to ensure top-notch instruction and plenty of fun. With professional coaches leading the way, every activity is designed to be safe, fun, and completely free to attend.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The Urban Games programme always proves to be a success with a range of fun and free activities for young people to get involved in during Easter half-term.

“As PCC, I am proud of the results being achieved through the Safer and Stronger partnership which is helping to bring communities together whilst addressing crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Each Wednesday, the town park will be buzzing with free activities including the climbing wall and free fall at Aerial Adventure facility as well as fun sports on the playgrounds – football, basketball, dodgeball or badminton – run by the 4 All Foundation who’s mission it is to provide safe spaces, deliver opportunities to promote health and wellbeing and advance education as the key to unlocking potential.

If your child’s bike has seen better days, Dr Bike will be on-site at the BikeHub, offering free repairs and safety checks, so young cyclists can get back on their bikes without a worry.

For little ones, there’s something special too. Wild Telford outdoor sessions are designed for babies and toddlers so they can enjoy nature-themed activities like trails and treasure hunts, all guided by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust. It’s a perfect way to introduce younger children to the outdoors and spark their curiosity about nature.

The Urban Games programme is open to young people up to the age of 16 and is funded through the council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme, in partnership with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Building Safer and stronger communities supports projects that bring people together, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and are the result of residents’ feedback. If you have an idea for a project in your area, contact the team by email saferstronger@telford.gov.uk

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills said: “In Telford and Wrekin, we’re focused on growing and improving opportunities for young people. This includes activities and support related to health, wellbeing, education, jobs, training, arts, culture, and getting involved in the community.

“These amazing free activities complement our 10 by 10 initiative, fostering a sense of curiosity, confidence, and community in our children. These experiences are crucial in helping children develop essential life skills and broaden their horizons. We are committed to ensuring that every child in Telford and Wrekin can participate in these enriching activities.”

Visit the website for more details on sports clubs, activities and organisations specifically for young people youthoffer.telford.gov.uk.