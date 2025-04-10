Celebrating the music of Joni Mitchell

A ‘formidable’ band set up to honour the legendary songwriter Joni Mitchell will be appearing in Shropshire this month.

Hejira lead singer Hattie Whiteheadi

Hejira are playing at The Barnes Theatre at Shrewsbury School on April 25 as part of this year’s Shropshire Music Trust programme.

Trust musical director John Moore said people could expect an evening of great songs from Mitchell’s back catalogue.

“Hejira is a fantastic seven-piece band formed to celebrate the masterpiece works of Joni Mitchell, mostly from the late 1970s.

“Comprising highly experienced, world-class musicians, Hejira is fronted by the brilliant Hattie Whitehead who not only has assimilated the poise, power and beauty of Joni’s vocals, but also plays guitar with Joni’s stylistic mannerisms.

“We are very lucky to be welcoming them in Shropshire and look forward to a wonderful evening.”

For details and to book tickets see shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets