Egg-cellent Easter in store thanks to 4 All’s free activities

Children across Shropshire are set to have an egg-cellent Easter thanks to a huge range of free activities on offer.

4 All Foundation is running its popular school holiday programme this Easter

4 All Foundation is running its popular school holiday programme throughout the school break this April, at various locations around the county.

As well as offering activities ranging from arts and crafts to dance and sport, the charity is also facilitating trips to bowling, Alton Towers, Trentham Monkey Forest and Flip Out.

- Advertisement -

George Hounsell, Director of Operations at 4 All Foundation, said: “Our mission is to support communities across Shropshire throughout the year, and we always organise a varied programme of activities during the school holidays, as we know the positive benefits of ensuring children are occupied, engaged and learning fun new skills.

“Our programmes are all completely free for those who attend, and promise to be a lot of fun. We always have great attendance, so we’re advising people to book soon to avoid missing out on a place!”

Booking is essential for any of the free activities, which all take place during the April school break and are mostly suitable for those aged five to 11, aside from the trips which are reserved for those aged 10 to 14, the silent disco (ages 6 to 14) and the programmes at Aico, which are for those aged seven to 11.

Children living in or around Ellesmere can attend Cockshutt Millennium Hall on Tuesday 15th, 9am to 1pm; or Criftins Parish Hall on Wednesday 23rd, 9am to 1pm.

Those in Market Drayton can choose from Longlands Primary School on Monday 14th, Thursday 17th, Wednesday 23rd and Friday 25th, 9am to 1pm; or The Zone Community Hub on Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th, Tuesday 22nd and Thursday 24th April, 9am to 1pm.

Activities near Oswestry are based at Aico on Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd and Friday 25th, 9am to 3pm; and Selattyn C of E Primary School on Monday 14th, 9am to 1pm.

Near Shrewsbury, there are programmes at The Grange Primary School on Monday 14th, Thursday 17th, Thursday 24th and Friday 25th, 9am to 1pm; and Nesscliffe Village Hall on Wednesday 16th, 9am to 1pm.

Within Telford, the foundation has planned activities at Arleston Community Centre on Thursday 24th, 9am to 1pm; Hub on the Hill in Sutton Hill on Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th, Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd, 10am to 2pm; Ketley Community Centre on Tuesday 15th and Tuesday 22nd, 9am to 1pm; Park Lane Centre in Woodside on Monday 14th and Friday 25th, 9am to 1pm; and a silent disco at Wrockwardine Wood Parish Rooms on Monday 14th, 2pm to 3pm.

In and around Whitchurch, children can attend Lower Heath C of E Primary School on Monday 14th and Thursday 24th, 9am to 1pm; Sir John Talbot’s School on Monday 14th, Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th, Wednesday 23rd, Thursday 24th and Friday 25th, 9am to 1pm; and Tilstock C of E Primary School on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 23rd, 9am to 1pm.

For more information or to book any of the activities, simply visit 4all.foundation or email Becki.Davies@4all.foundation.