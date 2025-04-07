Easter fun in Wellington town centre

Easter rabbits will be popping up around Wellington as part of a week-long promotion. The Easter bunny trail, from April 12 until April 19, is aimed at providing entertainment for children during the school holidays and encouraging families to take a fresh look at the town.

Elisa Thomason of Little Betty’s, Theodora Manu of Zoe Trends, Christian Parkhouse of Mannleys, Jenny Duff of Beautiful Bargains and Helen Bickford also of Mannleys

“Wellington is undergoing a transformation,” said Jenna Humphreys of Love Wellington.

“There are lots of new shops and businesses opening, as well as investment projects which will enhance the town.

“We hope the Easter bunny trail will be lots of fun but will also bring people into the centre to rediscover what it has to offer.”

The toy rabbits have been knitted by members of the community and the event has been organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council.

Theodora Manu of Zoe Trends said: “We are excited to be taking part in the Easter trail this year. It’s always a great event for Wellington, creating fun for the local children and families. It brings the business community together and is just really lovely to have another reason to celebrate in our town.”

Children taking part should collect a trail map from The Wellington Orbit, find the bunnies in the shop windows all around the town and list their names.

When their trail list is complete they should return it to the Orbit to claim a special Easter treat, supplied by Sweets Galore in Wellington Market.