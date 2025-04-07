13.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 7, 2025
- Advertisement -

Easter fun in Wellington town centre

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Easter rabbits will be popping up around Wellington as part of a week-long promotion. The Easter bunny trail, from April 12 until April 19, is aimed at providing entertainment for children during the school holidays and encouraging families to take a fresh look at the town.

Elisa Thomason of Little Betty's, Theodora Manu of Zoe Trends, Christian Parkhouse of Mannleys, Jenny Duff of Beautiful Bargains and Helen Bickford also of Mannleys
Elisa Thomason of Little Betty’s, Theodora Manu of Zoe Trends, Christian Parkhouse of Mannleys, Jenny Duff of Beautiful Bargains and Helen Bickford also of Mannleys

“Wellington is undergoing a transformation,” said Jenna Humphreys of Love Wellington.

“There are lots of new shops and businesses opening, as well as investment projects which will enhance the town.

- Advertisement -

“We hope the Easter bunny trail will be lots of fun but will also bring people into the centre to rediscover what it has to offer.”

The toy rabbits have been knitted by members of the community and the event has been organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council.

Theodora Manu of Zoe Trends said: “We are excited to be taking part in the Easter trail this year. It’s always a great event for Wellington, creating fun for the local children and families. It brings the business community together and is just really lovely to have another reason to celebrate in our town.”

Children taking part should collect a trail map from The Wellington Orbit, find the bunnies in the shop windows all around the town and list their names.

When their trail list is complete they should return it to the Orbit to claim a special Easter treat, supplied by Sweets Galore in Wellington Market.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP