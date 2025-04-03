Soar into Easter with Pilot Training at the RAF Museum Midlands!

This Easter break, future aviators of all ages are invited to the RAF Museum Midlands for an action-packed programme of Pilot Training activities, running from 12 – 27 April.

Pilot Training Show at RAF Museum Midlands. Photo: ©RAF Museum

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to participate in a series of interactive challenges designed to inspire, educate, and entertain little aviators.

The brilliantly entertaining Pilot Training Show will have families preparing for the Battle of Britain! This exhilarating interactive show will transport audiences back in time as they take on the vital roles of RAF aircrew. With high-energy performances and plenty of audience participation, this experience will have young recruits laughing, learning, and leaping into action! Catch the show from 14-18 April.

See if your little ones have what it takes to become a pilot in the Aviation Cadets activity. Recruits will be put through their paces by a Drill Instructor in a series of physical and mental challenges, testing the skills needed to become a pilot. Successfully complete all four challenges and you’ll graduate as an honorary cadet, receiving a certificate to take home. Sessions run from 22-25 April.

Enter the Flight Lab and put your engineering skills to the test in this hands-on activity! Design, build and launch your own paper planes while learning about aerodynamics. Experiment with different designs and see whose plane flies the furthest! Fly beyond the minimum distance and you’ll be rewarded with a prize, plus, each day there will be a free VR experience up for grabs for the paper plane that flies the furthest. And don’t forget to make a flying visit to the Pilot Selfie Station, where the whole family can don a pilot’s uniform and pose for the perfect photo to remember your visit.

Meet real-life heroes of the skies as they share their experiences, insights, and advice on how to soar in the world of aviation. A series of Aviation Career Talks will run throughout the Easter break giving aspiring young pilots the opportunity to hear firsthand stories from RAF pilots and aircrew, get advice, and ask questions. Meet the RAF Career Engagement Team on 12 April, the RAF Display Air Wing team on 13 April, and the RAF Presentation Team on 27 April.

In addition to the Pilot Training experiences, there will be plenty of Easter themed activities too. Get crafty and create your own Easter basket in the shape of an adorable bunny or chick, ready to collect all your Easter goodies! Or take part in the Easter Egg Trail where you’ll embark on an egg-citing adventure as you navigate the Museum, searching for hidden letters to crack the special Easter code!

With an array of interactive experiences, exciting performances, and hands-on activities, Pilot Training at the RAF Museum Midlands promises plenty of flight themed fun for families throughout the Easter break.

For a detailed schedule and further information on the Pilot Training event, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands. Charges apply for the Pilot Training Show, Aviation Cadets, and participation in the Flight Lab and Easter Basket making activity. Secure your tickets online and get ready for take off! The Museum is open daily from 10.00am and admission is free.