Wellington Orbit secures new sponsorship for Mid-week Wonders programme

Wellington Orbit, Telford’s only independent cinema, is thrilled to announce that its popular Orbit Mid-week Wonders initiative will continue, thanks to new sponsorship from Wellington Town Council.
Since launching in October 2024, Orbit Mid-week Wonders has been a huge success, offering audiences access to unique, diverse, and thought-provoking films not typically shown across the borough of Telford & Wrekin. The initiative has brought audiences together with a curated programme of smaller recent releases, all for an accessible ticket price of just £5, supported by initial grant funding from Film Hub Midlands.
The new sponsorship from Wellington Town Council will allow Mid-week Wonders to continue with a year-round programme, showcasing one unique film each month. This decision comes after recognising the initiative’s local popularity and the gap in programming from multiplex cinemas.
In recent months, films like Rubber-Keyed Wonder, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies, and Touch have brought together a range of demographics and backgrounds which weren’t being screened by local multiplexes.
Cllr Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council commented:
“We are excited at the opportunity to extend cultural enrichment in Wellington. The Mid-week Wonders programme has proven that there is a real appetite for diverse cinema experiences in our community. Continuing this initiative will not only celebrate film culture but also strengthen Wellington’s position as a destination for independent cinema.”
Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit, added:
“This sponsorship ensures that we can keep bringing a fresh selection of thought-provoking films to Wellington throughout the year. It’s about creating a space where audiences can enjoy unique films that would have otherwise not reached local screens.”
To learn more about Orbit Mid-week Wonders or to purchase tickets, visit wellingtonorbit.co.uk/midweek-wonders.