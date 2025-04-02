Wellington Orbit secures new sponsorship for Mid-week Wonders programme

Wellington Orbit, Telford’s only independent cinema, is thrilled to announce that its popular Orbit Mid-week Wonders initiative will continue, thanks to new sponsorship from Wellington Town Council.

Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit

Since launching in October 2024, Orbit Mid-week Wonders has been a huge success, offering audiences access to unique, diverse, and thought-provoking films not typically shown across the borough of Telford & Wrekin. The initiative has brought audiences together with a curated programme of smaller recent releases, all for an accessible ticket price of just £5, supported by initial grant funding from Film Hub Midlands.

The new sponsorship from Wellington Town Council will allow Mid-week Wonders to continue with a year-round programme, showcasing one unique film each month. This decision comes after recognising the initiative’s local popularity and the gap in programming from multiplex cinemas.

- Advertisement -

In recent months, films like Rubber-Keyed Wonder, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies, and Touch have brought together a range of demographics and backgrounds which weren’t being screened by local multiplexes.

Cllr Lee Carter of Wellington Town Council commented:

“We are excited at the opportunity to extend cultural enrichment in Wellington. The Mid-week Wonders programme has proven that there is a real appetite for diverse cinema experiences in our community. Continuing this initiative will not only celebrate film culture but also strengthen Wellington’s position as a destination for independent cinema.”

Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit, added:

“This sponsorship ensures that we can keep bringing a fresh selection of thought-provoking films to Wellington throughout the year. It’s about creating a space where audiences can enjoy unique films that would have otherwise not reached local screens.”

To learn more about Orbit Mid-week Wonders or to purchase tickets, visit wellingtonorbit.co.uk/midweek-wonders.