Shrewsbury rocks on as Loopfest bucks national music venue closure trend

While the UK’s live music scene faces significant challenges with the closure of around 150 music venues and the cancellation of a record 78 festivals in the past two years, one Shropshire town is striking a defiant chord. Next month, Shrewsbury will host Loopfest, a sprawling three-day music festival featuring an impressive 300 acts across 40 venues.

Jamie Smith (front) with the Loopfest team of volunteer

Running from May 2nd to May 4th, Loopfest is the brainchild of local musician and promoter Jamie Smith and David Gregg, who manages the Albert’s Shed group of music venues. This ambitious event is set to be one of the largest of its kind in the UK, offering a vibrant platform for both established and emerging artists.

The festival boasts a diverse line-up, including internationally acclaimed artists such as Miles Hunt from iconic indie band The Wonder Stuff, Britain’s renowned rap group Goldie Lookin’ Chain, and influential producer Mandidextrous. Alongside these headliners, Loopfest will showcase rising talent like Liverpool’s The Cheap Thrills, Nottingham’s Girlband!, and local Shropshire bands Adult Play and Boom Boom Womb, performing in various locations throughout the town.

“We wanted to supercharge the engine of grassroots music and give a unique platform for artists,” explained Jamie Smith. “And it’s working. We’ve done that with the Albert’s Shed venues by working alongside artists, but we created Loopfest to bring people to the town to see a whole host of incredible artists in one place at one time. The festival is helping to turn the tide against the difficulties faced by grassroots artists and venues and increase people’s awareness of new music in the area.”

The success of Loopfest is already evident. Last year’s event brought a significant boost to Shrewsbury town centre, with visitor numbers surging by an average of 36 percent compared to the same weekend the previous year. This success comes at a crucial time for British music, which has recently seen a decline in its global chart dominance, despite major releases from prominent artists. Concerns about the future of grassroots music venues have also been raised within the industry.

John Rostron, CEO of The Association of Independent Festivals, lauded Loopfest as “a brilliant celebration of live music, creativity, and community spirit.” He added, “We champion the innovation, dedication and hard work that goes into these types of multivenue urban festivals, and we’re thrilled to see such a diverse and exciting line up being brought to music lovers in Shropshire and the surrounding area. Grassroot music venues have never needed public support more, so we hope that people will get out and support this fantastic event.”

Loopfest is committed to reinvesting profits back into supporting its performing acts and has secured £40,000 in funding from Arts Council England to further its project and create a lasting impact. Since its inception in September 2022, the festival has been a catalyst for a surge in live music performances in Shrewsbury. Funds are continuously reinvested to support musicians and cultivate a love of culture from a young age.

For those looking to experience this vibrant celebration of live music, further information about the full line-up, ticketed weekend events, and free-to-attend performances can be found at https://loopfest.co.uk. Loopfest promises to be a beacon of hope for the UK’s grassroots music scene, proving that even amidst national challenges, local passion and initiative can create something truly special.