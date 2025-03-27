Sky-high entertainment at Shropshire County Show

The sky’s definitely not the limit at this year’s Shropshire County Show, but it will play a significant role with an iconic Lancaster Bomber making a flypast – a thrilling spectacle for the thousands of visitors expected on the day.

With less than two months to go, the countdown is well and truly on for what is one of the region’s biggest one-day shows, taking place on Saturday May 24 at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.

Another fun-filled action-packed programme is being put together to suit all tastes and ages – and there is still an opportunity for visitors to take advantage of a special ticket price offer, provided they book in advance.

Main ring entertainment includes the ever-popular monster trucks and there are a wide variety of activities taking place all over the showground, from pig racing and dog shows to circus skills and agricultural exhibits.

Show chairman, Phil Thornycroft, said: “It’s amazing to think that the show is almost upon us once again and we can’t wait to welcome our visitors for what promises to be a very special event.

“We are delighted to announce the Lancaster Bomber flypast – the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has now confirmed, weather permitting. It is always an amazing spectacle and one that goes down really well here on show day.

“We once again have an impressive list of entries for our livestock and equestrian competitions, with sheep, cattle and horses well represented across classes during the day. Visitors can look around our Shire Horse Village – which is new for 2025, and we have more classes than ever for our fun dog show.

“The Main Ring timetable will be headlined by the monster trucks, with Taiko drummers, the Misselchalke Gun Dogs, fun and games from Shropshire Young Farmers, and visitors will get the opportunity to go back through the ages with the Shire Horse Society.

“There will be our traditional vintage parade, followed by a modern machinery parade, and young people from across the county will come together for a special 150th anniversary carnival parade.

“The Lanyon Bowdler Livestock Grand Parade and Shropshire Young Farmers annual float parade take place in the afternoon before the Monster Trucks round off the Main Ring entertainment for the day with a second performance.”

The show’s Countryside Arena will feature the Welsh Axemen, pig racing, FerretWorld Roadshow and Meirion Owen and his ‘quack pack’, a sheepdog and ducks display.

The Shropshire Live Village Stage will feature musical performances from a range of bands and choirs, including the chance to have a go at salsa dancing. Performers will include Rock Choir, Second Wind and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir.

Mr Thornycroft added: “The Shopping Marquee is always busy and there will be a comprehensive array of trade stands and food and drink vendors around the showground – so there is absolutely no need for anyone to go hungry during the day.

“Our earlybird ticket offer is still valid and means substantial savings can be made if you book in advance. It also means not having to queue on the day, so you can gain quick entry to show.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit shropshirecountyshow.com.