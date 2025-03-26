17 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Shrek the Musical opens at Theatre Severn!

The wait is over! Shrek the Musical bursts onto the stage at Theatre Severn tonight, bringing a larger-than-life fairy-tale adventure to Shrewsbury.

Shrek the Musical bursts onto the stage at Theatre Severn tonight. Photo: Shaun Cullis
Shrek the Musical bursts onto the stage at Theatre Severn tonight. Photo: Shaun Cullis

Presented by Get Your Wigle On’s talented adult musical theatre performers, this vibrant production promises big laughs, dazzling performances, and a heartwarming story that will delight audiences of all ages.

Following the sell-out success of last year’s Elf the Musical, which wowed audiences with its festive charm and West End-quality performances, Get Your Wigle On is once again set to impress. With breathtaking sets, show-stopping choreography, and stunning costumes that bring beloved characters to life, Shrek the Musical is a must-see theatrical event.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, the show follows the unlikely hero, Shrek, as he embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona – joined by his ever-hilarious sidekick, Donkey. Packed with witty dialogue, larger-than-life characters, and unforgettable songs like “I’m a Believer,” “Who I’d Be,” and “Freak Flag,” the production promises an evening of pure entertainment.

The production runs from tonight, March 26th, to Sunday, March 30th, with weekday evening performances at 7pm and weekend matinees on Saturday and Sunday. With a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, including an interval, this family-friendly show is the perfect treat for theatre lovers of all ages. Tickets start at just £16.00 and are available now via the Theatre Severn website.

Alongside Shrek, Get Your Wigle On is preparing for an exciting year of productions, including hits like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Nemo JR, Grease, Bake off the musical, The Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast JR and Annie!

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Shrek the Musical live on stage! Book your tickets now and let your freak flag fly!

