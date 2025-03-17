Vintage Tractor Run returns to the Oteley Estate

A vintage tractor run is setting off from the Oteley Estate on Sunday, March 23rd at 10.30am. The Shropshire TVO & Petrol Tractor Run will take a circular route which starts and finishes at the Ellesmere farming estate.

Henry Cureton ready for the Tractor Run from Oteley Estate

Organiser, Henry Cureton, hopes to repeat last year’s success and sign up between 40 and 50 vehicles to take part. He said, “All of the tractors involved will be vintage, pre-war and wartime TVO or straight petrol tractors, plus we’ll have some period 4x4s. As they are older vehicles mainly from the 1940s, we’ll be taking a steadier pace than your average tractor run!

“We’ll be assembled at the Oteley Estate by 10am, ready to set off at 10.30am on Sunday, March 23rd. From Oteley we’ll head on a 14 mile route to the spout, Penley, Hampton Wood, Welshampton, Lyneal and finish back at the Oteley around 2/2.30pm. All vehicles taking part in the run must be pre-booked ahead of the event. Head to the ‘Shropshire TVO & Petrol Tractor Run’ Facebook group for more information.

“We are very grateful to the Mainwaring family for hosting the event and helping us to raise money for a great cause in the process.”

Proceeds from the tractor entrance fee are going to RABI, a charity which supports farming people through practical, financial, and emotional assistance.

Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate said, “It was a pleasure hosting the tractor run last year, so we’re really pleased that Henry is bringing it back to Oteley later this month.

“As a farm with a huge amount of history, there’s something very special about having so many historic, beautiful tractors at Oteley. It’s a wonderful spectacle seeing all these amazing vintage tractors assembled.

“Our on-site café and farm shop will be open from 10am until 4pm on March 23rd, so whatever the weather, you can cosy up in the old coach house next to the log burner and enjoy some delicious locally made treats, as well as enjoying the fun of the tractor run.”

It is free entry for anyone coming to see the tractor run. Parking will be limited at the farm. Visitors coming to see the tractors off are encouraged to park in the Moors Car Park by the Mere and walk up to the farm.