Shropshire children bring giant folktale to life in Pentabus production

Ludlow Assembly Rooms will be filled with the vibrant energy of over 180 Shropshire primary school children on Tuesday, March 18th, as Pentabus theatre presents “Gwendol: A Giant Problem.”

Gwendol Workshop at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury. Photo: Andrew Billington

This unique production, inspired by the legendary Wrekin Giant, Gwendol, promises to be a spectacular celebration of local folklore and the natural environment.

The classic tale of Gwendol’s grudge against Shrewsbury and his plan to flood the town has been reimagined by the children themselves, using drama, dance, and song to explore the heart of Shropshire’s rich heritage.

The production, written and conceived by award-winning Ludlow poet Henry Maddicott, a former Pentabus writer-in-residence, aims to champion young rural voices and explore contemporary issues through the lens of timeless folklore.

“It is joyful to bring together children from schools across Shropshire to celebrate our shared folklore through creativity and the arts,” said Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus. “As Shropshire’s only producing theatre, Pentabus is honoured to platform the perspectives, energy and talent of the next generation on stage at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.”

The performance will feature narration and storytelling from Henry Maddicott and actor Jacoba Williams, adding professional depth to the children’s creative expressions. The project has seen Pentabus working with pupils from Coleham Primary School, St Thomas and St Anne’s C.E. Primary School, St Mary’s C.E. Primary School (Blue Hills Federation), and Highley Primary School.

Workshops led by Joanna Freeman (Drama), Sally Smith and Lucy Hilton (Dance), and Rhian Jackson (Music and singing) have allowed the children to fully immerse themselves in the creative process.

Henry Maddicott commented, “This project has been about championing young rural voices, celebrating our cultural Shropshire heritage whilst exploring how we can reimagine folklore to address the issues facing today’s society. It is rooted in the geography and history of the area and inspires a love of the playful magic that inhabits this place.”

Performances of “Gwendol: A Giant Problem” will take place at 16:30 and 18:00 on Tuesday, March 18th at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

This production is made possible in part by a £13,000 grant from the UK Government through Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://pentabus.co.uk/gwendol-giant-problem.