Jean Martyn: From Britain’s Got Talent to Wombridge Parish Church

Get ready for an afternoon of musical magic as Jean Martyn, a semi-finalist from Britain’s Got Talent 2011, brings her extraordinary talent to Wombridge Parish Church on Saturday, March 15th, 2025.

Jean Martyn

This concert promises to be a delightful experience for all music lovers, featuring the renowned pianist, organist, and boogie-woogie player.

Jean Martyn’s journey to the stage of Wombridge Church is nothing short of remarkable. After her successful stint on Britain’s Got Talent, she toured extensively across the UK, Wales, and Scotland, performing in major arenas. Her musical prowess has taken her to prestigious venues worldwide, including seven states in America, Berlin, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, India, and the legendary Ronnie Scott’s in London.

- Advertisement -

Her repertoire spans various musical styles and genres, and she is proficient in playing different types of organs, including Hammond, Yamaha, Korg, and pipe organs. She even owns two Steinway grand pianos, showcasing her dedication to the art of music.

The concert at Wombridge Parish Church is not just a musical event; it’s a charitable endeavor. All proceeds will support the church funds of Wombridge Parish Church and St Peter’s Priorslee.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Jean Martyn’s exceptional talent and captivating performance. Secure your tickets now and be part of an afternoon of great music and entertainment.

Tickets are priced at £12.00 and can be purchased by contacting Chris on 07930 245 773 or 07941 961 461, or Fiona via 07873 343 008.