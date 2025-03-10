9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 10, 2025
- Advertisement -

Jean Martyn: From Britain’s Got Talent to Wombridge Parish Church

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Get ready for an afternoon of musical magic as Jean Martyn, a semi-finalist from Britain’s Got Talent 2011, brings her extraordinary talent to Wombridge Parish Church on Saturday, March 15th, 2025.

Jean Martyn
Jean Martyn

This concert promises to be a delightful experience for all music lovers, featuring the renowned pianist, organist, and boogie-woogie player.

Jean Martyn’s journey to the stage of Wombridge Church is nothing short of remarkable. After her successful stint on Britain’s Got Talent, she toured extensively across the UK, Wales, and Scotland, performing in major arenas. Her musical prowess has taken her to prestigious venues worldwide, including seven states in America, Berlin, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, India, and the legendary Ronnie Scott’s in London.

- Advertisement -

Her repertoire spans various musical styles and genres, and she is proficient in playing different types of organs, including Hammond, Yamaha, Korg, and pipe organs. She even owns two Steinway grand pianos, showcasing her dedication to the art of music.

The concert at Wombridge Parish Church is not just a musical event; it’s a charitable endeavor. All proceeds will support the church funds of Wombridge Parish Church and St Peter’s Priorslee.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Jean Martyn’s exceptional talent and captivating performance. Secure your tickets now and be part of an afternoon of great music and entertainment.

Tickets are priced at £12.00 and can be purchased by contacting Chris on 07930 245 773 or 07941 961 461, or Fiona via 07873 343 008.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP