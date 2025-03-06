Troy Hawke to appear at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival gala show

Organisers have confirmed that Troy Hawke, one of the best-known comedians on the circuit, TV and online, will be appearing at the 2025 Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) flagship gala show.

Troy Hawke

The highlight of SICF will take place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Sunday 13 July and the Live At The Apollo format currently includes Scott Bennett (MC), Abandoman, Lindsey Santoro and Tez Ilyas. The festival will also host performances from other comedians at multiple venues throughout Shrewsbury.

Described as ‘undeniably funny’ by Chortle and a ‘mad comic genius’ by The Scotsman, Troy Hawke is an erudite, home-schooled 1930s throwback, the Errol Flynn of the high street. Educated, sophisticated, but utterly clueless, he tackles modern issues head on in his unique, untimely manner. Having gained popularity through viral social media videos, where he offers eccentric greetings and compliments to strangers on the street, the self-proclaimed founder of the Greeter’s Guild, which started with a non-consensual customer service shift outside TK MAXX in Macclesfield, has led Troy all around the world, entertaining audiences at various comedy festivals and on TV shows

He is currently on a world tour with his show Troy Hawke: The Greeter’s Guild, can be seen on Series 18 on Live At The Apollo, and recently performed at Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024. In 2022 Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy’d won Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival Awards and was one of the winners of the Soho Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series.

He has twice been nominated for the Amused Moose Best Edinburgh Show award and was listed as GQ‘s Top Ten Comedy Shows at the festival. He will perform to his biggest UK audience to date at the London Palladium in October.

SICF co-director Beth McGowan said: “We love Troy Hawke! He was a key performer and helped to establish our festival in the early years. We’ve missed him and are super excited to finally have him back. He has confused Premiership footballers, been threatened by heavyweight boxers and improved the vocabulary of Formula 1 legends. Fans do not want to miss out!”

Tickets for the SICF gala show on 13 July are £36.00 and available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online.