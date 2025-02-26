The JayWalkers at The Hive, Shrewsbury

Americana powerhouse trio Jaywalkers are set to bring their highly anticipated new album, “Move On,” to The Hive in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 29th, as part of their nationwide album launch tour.

The JayWalkers are heading to The Hive in Shrewsbury

The band’s fifth album promises a fresh yet familiar take on their virtuosic Americana sound.

Jaywalkers, comprised of Jay Bradberry (lead vocals, violin), Mike Giverin (mandolin), and Lucille Williams (double bass), have spent years honing their craft, culminating in “Move On.” The album showcases their tight bond and expertly crafted arrangements, drawing from a rich tapestry of influences, from country heartbreak to bluegrass dynamism.

The album’s first single, “The Radio,” is an upbeat, tongue-in-cheek opener exploring the frustrations of an independent musician. Tracks like “The Longest Day” and “Gone Forever” delve into the real-time impact of climate change, while instrumental pieces such as “Flight of the Snipe” highlight the trio’s musical prowess. The album also features a unique rendition of the jazz standard “Ain’t Nobody’s Business,” inspired by Willie Nelson.

Jaywalkers’ live performances are renowned for their energy and intimacy, and their “Album Launch” tour will bring their new music to fans across the UK, including London’s Green Note and Cafe #9 in Sheffield.

Since reaching the finals of the BBC Young Folk Awards in 2008, Jaywalkers have toured extensively, releasing four albums and one EP. Their original songs, primarily written by Mike Giverin, tackle diverse themes, from the life of a travelling musician to environmental concerns. Jay Bradberry’s sensational lead vocals and fiddle playing, combined with Lucille Williams’s impressive double bass skills, create a compelling musical experience.

“Move On” is poised to solidify Jaywalkers’ position within the roots music community, showcasing their passion for storytelling and dedication to their craft.

Fans in Shrewsbury can experience their dynamic live performance at The Hive on March 29th.