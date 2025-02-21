Songwriter and performer Louise Jordan to perform at Wem Town Hall

Songwriter and performer Louise Jordan will perform at Wem Town Hall on Saturday 8th March, 7.30pm to mark International Women’s Day.

Louise Jordan

This concert celebrates the lives of extraordinary women through original song which Jordan has composed over the past ten years whilst touring across the UK and in Europe. From smugglers to suffragettes and nurses to political campaigners these stories will capture your curiosity.

Jordan says: “I’ve had the great pleasure of researching the lives of inspirational women and turning their remarkable stories into song.

“In 2015 my determination to learn more about women’s experiences of the First World War during its centenary led to my discovery of a cast of incredible women including mathematician and inventor Hertha Ayrton, spy Louise de Bettignies and author Dorothy Lawrence who dressed as a soldier to report from the Western Front.

“Since creating the production No Petticoats Here about these extraordinary women of the First World War, I have created three further solo productions which have taken me across the UK and I am passionate about placing a spotlight on often hidden stories of women who blazed a trail for others to follow.

“I’ve often imagined meetings between these women. This concert for International Women’s Day 2025 will weave their stories together and celebrate their many achievements.”

Since launching her first EP in 2010 Jordan has released seven albums and has toured extensively in the UK. HerStories explores themes which sit at the heart of all of Jordan’s work – equality, representation and social justice.

For more information, please visit artsalive.co.uk.